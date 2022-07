Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt’s post-divorce life from Angelina Jolie has involved fresh fashion choices, movie promotions, and a major home purchase in Carmel, California. The Oscar winner dropped $40 million on a 1918 historic estate known as the D.L. James House and designed by famed architect Charles Sumner Greene — it’s an on-brand purchase for Pitt, who has a love of architecture and the arts. The most notable aspect to the approximately 3,000-square-foot home is how close it sits to the edge of the cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The architectural marvel has been described as...

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO