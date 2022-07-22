Mexican man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for drug smuggling
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 58-year-old man was sentenced to prison for importing cocaine and meth into the United States.
Francisco Garduno Bobadilla plead guilty to knowingly and intentionally importing the drugs, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Bobadilla, who is a Mexican national, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, and is expected to face removal after imprisonment.
On Feb. 1, 2021, Bobadilla arrived to the Hidalgo Port of Entry in a red Dodge Avenger. A K9 alerted agents of the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.
During a secondary inspection, agents found bundles of cocaine and meth hidden inside the panels of the vehicle.
The drugs weighed a total of 13 kilograms, and had an estimated street value over $100,000.
