Mcallen, TX

Mexican man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for drug smuggling

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 58-year-old man was sentenced to prison for importing cocaine and meth into the United States.

Francisco Garduno Bobadilla plead guilty to knowingly and intentionally importing the drugs, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bobadilla, who is a Mexican national, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, and is expected to face removal after imprisonment.

On Feb. 1, 2021, Bobadilla arrived to the Hidalgo Port of Entry in a red Dodge Avenger. A K9 alerted agents of the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

During a secondary inspection, agents found bundles of cocaine and meth hidden inside the panels of the vehicle.

The drugs weighed a total of 13 kilograms, and had an estimated street value over $100,000.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.

