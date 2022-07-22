ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Single-family home inventory remains low in eastern Connecticut while prices rise

By Erica Moser
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Inventory for single-family homes remains down and prices are way up — and the head of the local Realtors’ association doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

The number of single-family home sales in New London and Windham counties decreased 11.27% in April through June of this year compared to the same period last year, from 1,304 to 1,157, according to stats from the Eastern Connecticut Association of Realtors.

Meanwhile, the median sale price increased 9.8% over last year, to $324,000.

ECAR CEO Susy Hurlbert said she’s hearing from Realtors that there are still multiple bid situations, with buyers offering upward of $30,000 over the asking price. She said some buyers may anticipate bidding wars and be scared off by high prices, not realizing that sellers are anticipating bidding wars and setting prices higher, so she said it’s important buyers trust their real estate professionals.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of Realtors, forecasts that home prices will be up 7% for 2022 and 4% for 2023.

“I don’t know that we’ve plateaued yet, because there’s still so many buyers, and Connecticut generally follows the national trends, so I don’t expect a change for at least a year,” Hurlbert said.

In New London County specifically, the number of single-family home sales decreased 16.6% to 794, the median sale price increased 8.2% to $330,000, and days on the market decreased from 33 days to 25.

The ECAR stats show that commercial sales across both counties were up 28.6% year-over-year and the median sale price increased 4.6%. What Hurlbert has heard is that there’s a high demand for small manufacturing spaces that need loading docks and overhead doors.

The number of residential land sales decreased 39.7%, to 88.

“Land has struggled a little bit, and I think that’s really correlated to the cost of building supplies and supply chains” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurlbert said, “because the cost of construction has increased so much.”

The number of multifamily sales remained flat while the median sale price increased 14.3%. The highest median sale price increase was 46.3%, for the 47 mobile sales.

e.moser@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

Gas Prices Continue To Drop In Connecticut

The lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $3.87 on Sunday in Connecticut, according to user-generated data at GasBuddy.com. That price was available Sunday at three locations:. RoadRunners Citgo, 17 Windsor Ave., Windsor;. FL Roberts, 140 Weston St., Hartford, and;. Sun Mart, 104 Main St., Willimantic.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
New London, CT
Business
City
New London, CT
County
New London County, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
southkingstownri.com

Seniors age 60 and older - Farmer's Market Bulk Purchase Program

From July 1 through August 12, Rhode Island Seniors, age 60 and older, and income-eligible, can sign up to receive a free box of fresh produce with a value of $20 for the first round of the new bulk purchase program. Produce will be provided by local farmers and delivered by Farm Fresh Rhode Island to The Center on a specified delivery day between May and August. Each box will also contain nutrition, recipe, and storage information provided by URI SNAP-Ed Nutrition Program for the produce received.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
Register Citizen

U.S. News & World Report names top Connecticut hospitals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. U.S. News & World Report released its annual report of best hospitals in Connecticut, which assessed 41 hospitals in the state. According to the report, three met "high U.S. News standards and are ranked in the state." One was named the top hospital in Connecticut: Yale New Haven Hospital.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Lamont announces $150M loan program to benefit small businesses and nonprofits

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $150 million loan program today to benefit Connecticut small businesses and nonprofits. The new Connecticut Small Business Boost Fund will accept loan applications of $5,000 to $500,000, with a fixed 4.5% interest rate, for eligible small businesses and Connecticut nonprofits with 100 or less full-time employees and annual revenues of less than $8 million.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor unveils plan for CT’s economy

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Republican party’s candidate for governor of Connecticut unveiled his plan for the state’s economy. Bob Stefanowski held a news conference at Carrier Home Builders in Plainville on Tuesday morning. Stefanowski said that despite assertions that his opponent, Gov. Ned Lamont, has been a...
PLAINVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Land Sales#Single Family Homes#Ecar
Register Citizen

After massive bus fire, CT pulls electric fleet from service

One day after officials touted the passage of the Connecticut Clean Air Act, including plans for thousands of electric vehicles to hit the road, one of the state-run electric buses caught on fire over the weekend. The blaze engulfed a CTtransit bus in a Hamden parking lot Saturday morning, sending...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Long-dormant Manchester Parkade may soon have a developer

MANCHESTER — A Texas-based developer is the choice of the town’s redevelopment agency for revival of the long dormant “dark side” of the Manchester Parkade. The agency recommended that the town’s board of directors negotiate a development agreement with Anthony Properties of Dallas, town planning and economic development Director Gary Anderson said.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Several Conn. state parks close due to max capacity

Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents will have to find a different way to cool-off on Saturday. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, multiple state parks closed after parking lots were filled to maximum capacity. See the full list of state parks closed on Saturday:. Rocky Neck State...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC6.com

Westerly issues emergency ordinance for wasting water amid drought

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Westerly issued an emergency ordinance Tuesday prohibiting residents from wasting water amid the town’s drought. Among things considered to be wasteful are the watering of lawns, filling of swimming and wading pools, washing of houses, cars, sidewalks, and boats, and any other similar water use.
WESTERLY, RI
sheltonherald.com

Assessor: Some Shelton homeowners saw tax hike, but few complained

SHELTON — As tax payments come into city coffers, Tax Assessor William Gaffney said the collection has come without much complaint, despite a property revaluation that saw most homeowners’ property values jump. The city’s 2022-23 budget came with a 17.47 mill rate, or more than 4.5 mills less...
NewsTimes

Dan Haar: Lamont can’t dance despite $5B surplus, bright jobs picture

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. How are we doing in Connecticut? On one level, the 2022 picture looks solid. New numbers show an astounding, $5.5 billion state budget surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30. We saw six months of overall economic activity that was better than the nation’s. The year has brought a sharp drop in the jobless rate.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
327
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy