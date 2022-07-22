Boat sinks in Sturbridge’s Cedar Pond

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday morning, it was reported that a boat had sunk on Cedar Pond, which had created a sheen of oil, fuel, and other possible contaminants on the water.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, a DEP trailer containing a water barrier and hazmat mitigation supplies was used by the Sturbridge Fire Department to contain the liquids spilled into the lake and prevent any further contamination.

Credit: Sturbridge Fire Department

Credit: Sturbridge Fire Department

Credit: Sturbridge Fire Department

To assess the extent and travel of the damage, and to deploy the DEP Barrier and Booms to contain hazardous materials as close to their source as possible, Squad 1 launched Marine 1 from the Oxhead Ramp into Cedar Pond.

