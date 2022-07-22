ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturbridge, MA

Boat sinks in Sturbridge’s Cedar Pond

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYMGF_0gpWAA6c00

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday morning, it was reported that a boat had sunk on Cedar Pond, which had created a sheen of oil, fuel, and other possible contaminants on the water.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, a DEP trailer containing a water barrier and hazmat mitigation supplies was used by the Sturbridge Fire Department to contain the liquids spilled into the lake and prevent any further contamination.

Springfield man arrested in Berkshire County for vandalizing HCSD facility
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LND6f_0gpWAA6c00
    Credit: Sturbridge Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3fxn_0gpWAA6c00
    Credit: Sturbridge Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406Puh_0gpWAA6c00
    Credit: Sturbridge Fire Department

To assess the extent and travel of the damage, and to deploy the DEP Barrier and Booms to contain hazardous materials as close to their source as possible, Squad 1 launched Marine 1 from the Oxhead Ramp into Cedar Pond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Crews Battling 3-Alarm Fire In Russell (DEVELOPING)

Multiple crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in western Massachusetts, the West Springfield Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire reportedly broke out at a vacant building on Woronoco Road around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Russell Police said on Facebook. A second fire eventually sparked...
RUSSELL, MA
WWLP

Grill fire extends to home in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Fire Department is reminding residents to be careful when using grills after a barbeque grill caught a home on fire. According to the Hadley Fire Department, crews were called to a report of a barbeque grill fire Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, crews were able to control the propane tank fueled fire quickly before it spread to the roof of the home.
HADLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturbridge, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Sturbridge, MA
Sturbridge, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Police monitor trespassing along Westfield River

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell – Montgomery Police patrolled along the Westfield River on Saturday. According to the department, the UTV unit found and put out several cooking/campfires. People who were caught trespassing were asked to leave. The Westfield River runs along Route 20.
RUSSELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Forest Park Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield Monday morning. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was reported in a first floor hallway at a building on Forest Park Avenue. No one was injured. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now investigating...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinks#Hazardous Materials#Accident#Hcsd Facility Credit#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Two arrested after sleeping inside unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after being found sleeping inside an unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield. According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokersperson Ryan Walsh, 40-year-old Wilberto Castro of Springfield and 30-year-old Amber Couture of Agawam were arrested after police were called to 38 High Street for a suspicious person inside an apartment on High Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst resident seeking $5,561 to after axle snapped in pothole

NORTHAMPTON — An Amherst resident who alleges his 2009 Mercedes Benz sedan sustained significant damage after hitting a pothole on a town road has filed a lawsuit in Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton seeking a jury trial to recoup the more than $5,000 in repair work. An attorney for...
AMHERST, MA
WWLP

Sink hole in Palmer, detouring traffic from Belchertown

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Palmer is reporting a sinkhole at the lower bridge connecting Belchertown and Bondsville. While repairs are being made, traffic coming from Belchertown to Palmer will be detoured to Keyes Street and then to Depot Street. The lane into Belchertown will remain open.
PALMER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy