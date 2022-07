The annual Corvettes at Carlisle car show is happening in four weeks, bringing Corvette owners and enthusiasts together to celebrate their favorite super car. The show will take place from August 25th through 27th, 2022, at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. This year’s event will be its 40th anniversary, as it was first held in 1982. Every year, the car show exhibits an anniversary or theme, and this event will be all about the 1972 Corvette. There will be 19 featured 1972 Chevrolet Corvettes on display, among hundreds of other vehicles from every generation.

