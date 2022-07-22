ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erving State Forest closed for storm damage assessment

By Amy Phillips
 4 days ago
ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is closing Erving State Forest in Erving over the weekend to assess the damage from Thursday afternoon’s storm.

A microburst tore through Erving and Warwick that caused significant damage including uprooted trees and downed power lines. Hundreds of residents were without power into Friday.

According to DCR, the forest and facilities, including the campground will be closed from Friday, July 22 through Monday, July 25. All camping reservations for this period will be canceled and refunded in full.

EASTHAMPTON, MA
