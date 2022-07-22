Two Bears named to preseason watch lists

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Baylor football’s Ben Sims and Jacob Gall received preseason honors Friday, each being named to their respective position’s watch list.

Senior tight end Ben Sims was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award watch list. The John Mackey Award is given to the nation’s top tight end. His nine touchdowns are the most in Baylor school history by a tight end.

Senior center Jacob Gall also received recognition. Gall was named to the 2022 Rimington Award watch list. The Rimington Award is given to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division 1. Gall is one of six Big 12 players named to the list.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.