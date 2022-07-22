ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia claims to destroy US-made rocket launchers — Ukraine disagrees

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Russia claimed Friday to have already destroyed four of the long-range rocket systems sent to Ukraine by the US — but Kyiv says Moscow is lying.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that four US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) had been destroyed in the fighting since July 5, all in the Ukrainian province of Donetsk, part of the Donbas region that has seen the heaviest fighting of the war.

Russian Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters the four rocket launchers and one support vehicle had been taken out by “high precision weapons,” according to Russian state-run news outlet TASS.

Ukraine has called the report “fake,” and says none of the high-tech rocket systems have been destroyed by Russian forces.

“Russia is trying to stop the supply of weapons from the West and intimidate Ukraine’s allies with the fictional power of Russia’s armed forces,” said Serhiy Leshchenko, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvQZE_0gpW96eh00
The US supplied Ukraine with the long-range rocket systems in June.

“Russian propagandists are spreading fake news on the alleged destruction of HIMARS systems in Ukraine. Putin is trying to send a message to NATO – don’t support Ukraine, weapons will be destroyed,” he tweeted.

The HIMARS, a modern, truck-based American-made rocket system, has been billed by Ukraine as a game-changer in the war against Russia.

The system is more accurate and reliable than the soviet-era multiple-launch rocket systems fielded by both Russia and Ukraine.

US officials say the launchers allow Ukrainian forces to hit targets up to 50 miles away, though manufacturer Lockheed Martin indicates that — armed with the right rockets — a HIMARS system can hit targets at more than three times that distance.

The weapon was reportedly used earlier this week to damage a bridge leading into occupied Kherson, frustrating Russian logistics and supply lines.

The Russians’ disputed claims to have destroyed four HIMARS come as the White House announced it’s sending four more.

A $270 million security assistance package announced Friday includes four additional HIMARS rocket launchers and ammunition, alongside a bevy of tactical drones and conventional artillery rounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znaoi_0gpW96eh00
The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is fired into the air in an undisclosed location.

The US has sent Ukraine 12 HIMARS systems to date.

With Post wires

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Konashenkov
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Rocket Launchers#Nato#Russian#Tass#Ukrainian#American#Soviet
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
POLITICS
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy