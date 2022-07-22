ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council approves company to handle new construction permitting for Williamsport

By Jeremy Stout
 4 days ago
Photo provided

Williamsport, Pa. — With the retirement of Joe Girardi as director of codes on June 21, the city of Williamsport's ability to grant permits for new construction, or certify completed construction to allow occupation, had been stalled.

City Council approved Barry Isett and Associates on Thursday by a 5-0 vote to handle the role of the city's building code official (BCO) on a contract basis.

Girardi was the only certified building code official employed by the city.

During the finance committee meeting Tuesday, Mayor Derek Slaughter said that they are looking to hire two BCOs in the future, and Barry Isett will fulfill the requirements of the position until someone is hired on a full-time basis.

Councilmember Adam Yoder commented on Thursday night that this could become a longer term solution as Isett has experience with providing services to cities of similar size, such as Allentown.

Councilmember Bonnie Katz asked whether Isett would also be handling the overall management of the codes office. Slaughter replied that he and Zoning Administrator Gary Knarr would handle day-to-day management.

Slaughter added that Isett has agreed to provide insight if they see something that could be improved within the office.

Barry Isett and Associates will work for the city on contract basis at a rate of $90 per hour.

