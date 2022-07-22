ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Make Arsenal Debut Against Chelsea and Face Former Team Mate

By Matt Skinner
Arsenal's latest signing from Manchester City could be in line for an appearance on Saturday night against Premier League rivals Chelsea as part of their American tours.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined up with his new teammates along with familiar faces in Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City shields the ball from Matthew Lowton of Burnley with Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City assisting IMAGO / Action Plus

As a final part of both teams' American pre-season, they'll face off in the Florida cup match with both Jesus and Zinchenko lining up against Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal manager and former assistant at the Etihad Stadium, Mikel Arteta was reported to have mentioned the possibility of the Ukrainian making his debut by James McNicholas of The Athletic.

"He’s going to train, he’s allowed to train and if he feels good, maybe tomorrow he’s got some minutes," Arteta told the Arsenal correspondent

"We’ll make that decision but I reassure you that the player is going to be pushing to play some minutes."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With the City squad already in Green Bay preparing for Bayern Munich on Saturday evening (Sunday 12am BST), it was a 4-hour flight for the 25-year-old to be able to join up with the Gunners.

Zinchenko still had time to say goodbye to the players, and staff and sat for an interview with CityTV.

“I was not really ready for this day,” said Zinchenko. “It’s a sad day but this is life, and you have to carry on

“It has been an unbelievable time, an unbelievable six years – I feel like I was a small part of this amazing club.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has a done a lot to help me and my family.

“We achieved a lot of titles and I want to say a massive thanks to all the fans and the Cityzens

“They have supported all this time and especially in the toughest time of my life and the war started.

“I felt amazing support around myself, and my family and I can’t be grateful enough for all they have done for me.

“I don’t know what I would have done without that support. You are fantastic and you are the best.

Zinchenko was full of praise for Pep Guardiola and his staff.

“I would also like to say thanks to Pep and the coaching staff for believing in me and for everything they have done for me and to my teammates and everyone else at this incredible club.

“I’m so happy that one day I can say to my grandsons and granddaughters that I was small part of this amazing club.”

