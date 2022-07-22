Thoughts on Clemson, ACC Following Eventful Week

Clemson did a ton of talking this week between Dabo Swinney's Media Olympics and Wednesday's ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.

There was a mixed bag of optimism and deep concerns about the vitality of the conference the Tigers play in. Here are some thoughts from the week:

Swinney's strong defense of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei shows that his head coach is far from ready to give up on him. And maybe that's fair. Swinney admits that Uiagalelei must play better than last year when he finished dead last in the league in QB rating, but the third-year player feels like his confidence is back, and a successful season means Clemson's offense would be getting back on track. Clearly, Swinney believes Uiagalelei deserves a chance to prove that, delaying the Cade Klubnik era for now.

Nate Wiggins is going to be a star, and probably much sooner than later. Uiagalelei called the Clemson second-year cornerback the best in the nation. Swinney has a ton of belief in the young Wiggins, and the Tigers have tremendous success developing NFL-type corners. Wiggins just might be next in that long line.

The ACC is in real trouble, and not just from a massive revenue discrepancy standpoint. Yes, the conference is about to greatly fall behind the Big Ten and SEC in television revenue, but it's the uncertainty and lack of hope that cast a pall over ACC Kickoff. Media members grilled commissioner Jim Phillips on the topic Wednesday, and most of his replies involved "everything is on the table" and "your guess is as good as mine." Coaches remained very mindful in how they spoke about the league and its future, declining to say anything inflammatory. But Swinney did say recruits "come to Clemson because we are Clemson." It all led to little assurance this week. Nobody expects Phillips to have all the answers. There is no blueprint for this, but he didn't exactly sell optimism that ACC will find a way to keep up.

Kyle Richardson was one of the most impressive assistants at Clemson's media event. The tight ends coach/passing game coordinator has a great mind for football and is very engaging. It's easy to see why had had so much success at the high school level. Going from analyst to on-field coach is going to benefit the offense.

My preseason All-ACC team has a strong Clemson lean on the defensive side of the ball. That's not a surprise. But it's more about who I didn't vote for who could end up getting postseason recognition. I couldn't find a way to add DE Xavier Thomas, although he could have a huge final year. Wiggins, mentioned above, could be on there as well, but there are so many other established corners in this league. More Clemson linebackers than Trenton Simpson are going to play well, but NC State is loaded at that spot. It'll be fun to compare in December.

Speaking of All-ACC, this is the first year in at least a decade that a Clemson receiver wasn't at least considered for a preseason spot. That's because there isn't a surefire NFL player returning, and nobody coming back had 500 yards. That just feels weird.

Despite what the media's preseason poll could reveal next week, there is no clear-cut favorite in the ACC Coastal for me. Miami might get the most votes, but Mario Christobal is dialing back on hype and giving Miami substance, which is good, but it can take time for complete buy-in.

North Carolina was my pick to win the Coastal, but there isn't even a great case for the Tar Heels, who have to figure out a starting quarterback. But maybe we were just a year too soon on Mack Brown's bunch. Anointing them in 2021 was a mistake, but a more experienced defense with Gene Chizik running it gives them a chance in a division full of question marks.

NC State got so much love this week, and QB Devin Leary is going to perform at a high level, but having to play at Clemson in a revenge game for the Tigers kept me from making the decision to pick anybody but Swinney's squad to win the league.

The Wolfpack finally got over the hump against the stalwart of the ACC for the last few years, but you could tell it really bothered teams that didn't get that win over Clemson in a year the Tigers were more vulnerable, especially for Louisville's Malik Cunningham and FSU's Jammie Robinson.

