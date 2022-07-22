ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ruling may mean less time for 2 who violated Floyd's rights

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l04AV_0gpW8mU300

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sided with two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, ruling that the guidelines for their sentences will be calculated in a way that could mean substantially less prison time for them.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao a victory when he ruled that the complex formulas for calculating their sentences will use the crime of involuntary manslaughter, rather than murder, as a starting point. Magnuson will sentence the men in back-to-back hearings Wednesday.

Kueng, Thao and their colleague, Thomas Lane, were convicted in February of violating Floyd’s rights by depriving him of medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under then-Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee for 9 ½ minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Kueng and Thao were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin in the killing, which was recorded on video by a bystander and sparked worldwide protests as part of a reckoning over racial injustice. While Chauvin pinned down Floyd’s neck, Kueng held Floyd’s back, Lane held his feet and Thao kept bystanders back.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty to one count of violating Floyd’s rights, got a federal sentence of 21 years. Lane was sentenced Thursday to 2 ½.

Prosecutors have requested that Magnuson sentence Keung and Thao to less time than Chauvin, but “substantially” more than Lane. They have not made specific recommendations. Thao’s attorney is asking his client be sentenced to two years in prison, while Kueng’s attorney has filed his request under seal.

A hearing was held Friday to address the complex formulas used to calculate a person’s “offense level,” which then is used to set a guideline range for sentencing that federal judges are not bound to follow but typically do.

All four former officers were convicted of federal civil rights violations, which carry their own offense level, but their crimes are cross-referenced with another offense — in this case murder or involuntary manslaughter — which creates the baseline for calculating a guideline sentence. Different elements are then added or subtracted to come up with a final sentencing range.

Over prosecutors’ objections, Magnuson ruled that involuntary manslaughter should be used as a starting point for Kueng and Thao.

“The facts of this case do not amount to second-degree murder under federal law,” Magnuson wrote. “Defendants Kueng and Thao each made a tragic misdiagnosis in their assessment of Mr. Floyd.” He added that both men genuinely thought Floyd was suffering from a drug overdose and “excited delirium” — a disputed condition in which someone is said to have extraordinary strength.

The result of Magnuson’s ruling means that the starting point for calculating the men’s sentence will be much lower — with a range starting as low as 2 1/4 years in prison, compared with a range starting at 19 1/2 years if the offense were to be cross-referenced with murder, according to a table of U.S. Sentencing Commission guidelines. But the calculations don’t stop there.

Magnuson also ruled that this baseline level should be increased because the officers acted under “color of law,” bringing the guideline range to somewhere between 4 1/4 years to 5 1/4 years in prison. Still, that also might not be the final landing point, as Magnuson is expected to rule on other factors that could impact the formula next week.

Kueng, who is Black, and Thao, who is Hmong American, remain free on bond pending their sentencing. They are also charged with state counts of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. They have turned down plea deals in that case and are scheduled to stand trial on those charges on Oct. 24.

Lane, who is white, pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and is still awaiting sentencing in that case. He was allowed to remain free on bond after his federal sentencing, but must report to a yet-to-be-determined federal prison in October.

Chauvin, who is white, was also convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in state court and is serving a 22 1/2-year state sentence. His federal and state sentences are being served simultaneously. Online records show he’s still at the state’s maximum security prison, but he’s expected to be moved into federal custody.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
AOL Corp

Prison guards forced a Black inmate to chop off his dreadlocks. Now he's suing.

The February 2021 prison memo sent by Warden Brad Adams was clear. “Effective immediately” inmates in the medium-security, all-male prison known as the Northpoint Training Center in central Kentucky, would need to have “searchable hair” if they traveled in or out of the facility – to court, another institution, or to the hospital – or were placed in solitary confinement.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Minneapolis Police#Sentencing
TheDailyBeast

Baker Who Refused to Serve Lesbians Sees Penalty Cut After SCOTUS Ruling

A baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple has had his financial penalty drastically reduced, nearly a decade after the incident in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer filed a complaint in 2013 against Sweet Cakes by Melissa owners Melissa and Aaron Klein after they were refused service. A $135,000 fine was issued in 2015 and the Oregon Court of Appeals twice upheld a ruling that the bakery had discriminated against the couple. But after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in favor of a Colorado baker who had refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple on religious grounds, the Sweet Cakes case was ordered to be re-examined. Appellate judges this year ordered the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to re-examine the fine issued after finding that the bureau had “at least subtly” strayed from a legal obligation to be neutral to Aaron Klein’s religion. State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle on Tuesday announced that the fine would be reduced to $30,000.
CONGRESS & COURTS
papermag.com

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Transgender prisoner who impregnated two inmates moved to different facility

A transgender inmate has been transferred after impregnating two female inmates at the only women's prison in New Jersey . Demi Minor, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a state prison with a population of all men except for three transgender inmates between the ages of 18 and 30, and was transferred to a vulnerable housing unit, according to NBC.
SOCIETY
CBS Minnesota

What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops who are still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd.Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges in February. Lane awaits sentencing in state court after pleading guilty to a reduced charge there, while Thao and Kueng are scheduled to stand trial in October on state charges of aiding and abetting both...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy