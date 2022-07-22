ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurors in Boston rape, kidnapping trial visit Victor Pena's apartment

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Jurors in Boston rape, kidnapping trial visit Victor Pena's apartment

BOSTON -- The defense for Victor Pena has rested without calling a single witness. Pena is accused of kidnapping a woman after she left a Boston bar and holding her captive for three days in his Charlestown apartment.

A bus took jurors to that apartment on Friday so they could tour the crime scene.

Pena has been viewing the trial through a live stream.

On Wednesday, the alleged victim took the stand . She recounted in graphic detail how she was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and held hostage.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Monday.

