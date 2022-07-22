'Honored' Josh McCown Addresses Texans Controversial Coach Interview

One of the most surprising headlines of this offseason was the Houston Texans' decision to interview and consider journeyman quarterback Josh McCown for their vacant head coaching position. And finally, an "honored" McCown has addressed this publically.

A former third-round pick who went on to play 102 games and sign for 12 teams, McCown had interviewed for the same position back in 2021 when still technically the team's backup quarterback and without having coached previously.

Just one year later, eyebrows were raised league-wide yet again when he was interviewed once again. However, soon after fellow candidate Brian Flores sued the NFL for alleged racism regarding their hiring practices among other allegations - later adding the Texans to that lawsuit.

Roughly six months since his second interview with the Texans and the subsequent events that dominated headlines, a coy McCown has spoken.

"Prefer to just talk about how I was the backup quarterback for a little while there [for] my last season there," McCown told Kalyn Kahler on QB2. "The interview process was a good experience, I learned a lot, and they ultimately went a different direction."

"So, I was honored to have an opportunity to sit down and go through that, and that they would think enough of me to be able to do that was I guess a great experience for me. They went a different direction, that's good and so wish them nothing but the best moving forward."

Such an even-keeled response was expected from the mild-mannered McCown, especially if he has any hopes of being kept in mind for this or other similar positions soon.

And given the rate of turnover as head coach of the Texans over the last 12 months - who knows if he'll end up in Houston after all.