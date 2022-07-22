ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China's Xi Jinping wishes Biden a 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dutgx_0gpW71k800


C hinese leader Xi Jinping wished President Joe Biden a "speedy recovery" from his COVID-19 infection on Friday.

Xi's message expressed his "deepest sympathies" over the news of Biden's infection, according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese state media report.

Biden, who is vaccinated and double-boosted against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus and was "experiencing very mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Thursday.

On Friday, Biden continued to experience mild symptoms from his bout with COVID-19 , according to his physician, who released a note describing a loose cough, deeper voice, and doses of Tylenol to stave off a low-grade fever. The letter from Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, noted a temperature of 99.4 degrees Thursday, which led to doses of acetaminophen in addition to the Paxlovid he started taking after his positive test.

FRICTION BETWEEN BIDEN AND PELOSI SPILLS INTO PUBLIC OVER SPEAKER'S TAIWAN TRIP

On Wednesday, before his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, Biden told reporters at a briefing he expected to speak with Xi within 10 days, though specific reasons or topics for a call were not given. The last time the two leaders spoke was in March, with their discussion mostly being about Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi has remained almost entirely within China's mainland. On June 30, he finally traveled beyond the mainland to Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the British handover of the city.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Candidate Can Easily Win Against Joe Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'

Elon Musk has been lately frequently coming in favor of the Republican party and has named his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated late Monday that Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would come on top if he is pitched against President Joe Biden in the 2024 polls. Musk is of the view that DeSantis would easily win and that he doesn't need to campaign to secure victory.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Covid 19#Hinese#Cnbc#Chinese#Tylenol
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Health Digest

Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Explained

Shock-filled tributes pour in from around the world after the sudden demise of Ivana Trump — the first wife of ex-President of the U.S. Donald Trump – at the age of 73 (via Hello). According to the magazine, Ivana Trump was an exemplary and typical 80s-era wife who endured a lot during her lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
67K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy