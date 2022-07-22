China's Xi Jinping wishes Biden a 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19



C hinese leader Xi Jinping wished President Joe Biden a "speedy recovery" from his COVID-19 infection on Friday.

Xi's message expressed his "deepest sympathies" over the news of Biden's infection, according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese state media report.

Biden, who is vaccinated and double-boosted against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus and was "experiencing very mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Thursday.

On Friday, Biden continued to experience mild symptoms from his bout with COVID-19 , according to his physician, who released a note describing a loose cough, deeper voice, and doses of Tylenol to stave off a low-grade fever. The letter from Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, noted a temperature of 99.4 degrees Thursday, which led to doses of acetaminophen in addition to the Paxlovid he started taking after his positive test.

FRICTION BETWEEN BIDEN AND PELOSI SPILLS INTO PUBLIC OVER SPEAKER'S TAIWAN TRIP

On Wednesday, before his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, Biden told reporters at a briefing he expected to speak with Xi within 10 days, though specific reasons or topics for a call were not given. The last time the two leaders spoke was in March, with their discussion mostly being about Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi has remained almost entirely within China's mainland. On June 30, he finally traveled beyond the mainland to Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the British handover of the city.