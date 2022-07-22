ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

P.G. Sittenfeld seeks mistrial after juror posted on Facebook during trial

By Kevin Grasha, Sharon Coolidge
Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - A juror in the P.G. Sittenfeld trial made multiple posts on Facebook during his trial and then when questioned about it gave “spurious and inconsistent” testimony, Sittenfeld’s attorneys said Friday in court documents. That juror’s posts, they say in the documents, show...

www.fox19.com

