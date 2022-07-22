P.G. Sittenfeld seeks mistrial after juror posted on Facebook during trial

A Cincinnati police officer has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-cam footage caught her using racist language while on duty and in uniform. While driving past a predominantly Black high school in April, an internal investigation found that Officer Rose Valentino turned on her car lights and siren in order to get parents picking up their children to move their idle cars. In a bout of harsh language, Valentino was recorded using profanity as she complained about the parents, saying, “ I fucking hate them so much. God, I hate this fucking world. …Fucking n------. I fucking hate them.” During the investigation, Valentino claimed that music and hearing others talk “desensitized” her to racist language. She told investigators she used the racial slur after a teen flipped her off. While a disciplinary hearing into her actions is in process, Valentino has been suspended from the Cincinnati Police Department.

