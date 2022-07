There are many who believe that the NY Post’s Jon Heyman, is a mouthpiece for agent Scott Boras. Is there a push to get Juan Soto to the Yankees? Heyman’s headline is “Yankees must be willing to do whatever it takes to land Juan Soto“ and that is a mouthful. As a former voice for MLB Network, Casey Stern, said over and over “Prospects are cool — Parades are cooler.” Stern championed this time of year to trade big to get the next Yoenis Cespedes that will get you to the World Series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO