Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years. He worked as a Public Safety Officer for SUNY Oswego, retiring after 26 years. Stuart loved traveling in their fifth wheel and spent many winters at Disney with his wife.

