ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Edwin Winslow Clarke: Abolitionist and humanitarian

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall starts the second series about Masons in Oswego....

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Stuart L. DeMar

Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years. He worked as a Public Safety Officer for SUNY Oswego, retiring after 26 years. Stuart loved traveling in their fifth wheel and spent many winters at Disney with his wife.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

$10,000 redemption: Abold becomes 35th Mr. Novelis Supermodified

OSWEGO — Redemption. One year ago, Jeff Abold was a quarter of a track away from being Mr. Supermodified, but he ended up being spun into the fence. Last Saturday night, he rebounded in dominating fashion to score the 35th Mr. Novelis Supermodified title worth $10,000. Abold and his...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Sterling angler holds grand-prize lead in LOC Summer Derby

OSWEGO — Sterling’s Joe Snook continues to hold the grand-prize lead in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which concludes Sunday. Snook caught a 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on July 15, and is in position to win the $10,000 grand prize awarded to the angler catching the largest salmon in the derby.
STERLING, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Jeff Richard Wallace II

Jeff Richard Wallace II, 27, of Oswego, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2022. Born in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Jeff R. and Marian J. (Gianetto) Wallace. He was an answer to our prayers and a true gift to our lives.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Pompey, NY
State
New York State
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Joan E. Pauldine

Joan E. Pauldine, 80, died Saturday July 23, 2022, in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse. Joan was born September 13, 1941, in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of the late Lester and Birdie (Amermon) Finkelstein. As a child she lived in Astoria, NY, and later the family moved to Masapequa Park, Long Island. After graduating from high school, Joan moved to Oswego, NY, to attend SUNY Oswego where she graduated in 1963 with her Bachelor’s degree in education. Joan also received her Master’s Degree and her Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Oswego. She taught in the Fulton School District, before accepting a position with the Central Square School District, teaching at Cleveland Elementary School, and later at Hasting Mallory Elementary School until her retirement in 1996. She was named Queen of Lavender Rose Red Hat Society, for many years. Joan married the love of her life John R. “Jack” Pauldine in 1962, and they were planning to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in August. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Martin Finkelstein, and her beloved daughter-in-law Alison Fineberg Pauldine. Joan is survived by her loving husband Jack Pauldine and their sons David Pauldine, and Damian (Carolyn) Pauldine. She is also survived by her grandchildren Noah, Marissa, Donald, Samantha, Brian, Jacob, and her four great grandchildren Jasper, Sofi, Logan, Gianna, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at Pope John XXIII Roman Catholic Church, 8290 Soule Road, Liverpool, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. following the calling hours. Private burial will be in St. Peter’s cemetery, Oswego. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St. Oswego. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Food Bank of CNY, 7066 Interstate Island Road, Syracuse, NY 13209.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Abold is crowned ‘Mr. Supermodified’ at Oswego; Locke cruises to ‘Mr. 350 Supers’ title

OSWEGO — Jeff Abold held off Dave Shullick Jr. to take the $10,000-to-win “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” race on Saturday at Oswego Speedway. Also on C’s Beverage Center Night, Chase Locke took the checkered flag in the $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers” event, and Mexico’s Mike Bond triumphed in the $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” race.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Jane M. Daniels

Jane M. Daniels, age 77, of Fulton, NY, passed peacefully in the arms of her daughter after enduring COPD for many years on, July 23, 2022. Jane was the daughter of the late, Leon and Eva Bartlett and was born and lived in the family residence in Scriba that she loved so much. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Mary, Earl, Leon and Monroe.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

City of Oswego to hold public hearing for Section 8 FSS changes

OSWEGO — The city of Oswego will hold a public hearing following a federal decision to implement changes to the Family Self-Sufficiency program (FSS). Monday night, the Common Council voted to approve a public hearing to address proposed changes to the Section 8 Rental Assistance Program Family Self Sufficiency Action Plan during a regularly scheduled council meeting.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abolitionist#Winslow#Masons
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego River Hawks defeat Yeti for second straight win

OSWEGO — The Oswego River Hawks box larosse team kept the momentum rolling on Friday, earning an 18-14 victory over the Utica Yeti at Crisafulli Arena. It was the second straight win for the River Hawks after defeating the Virginia Golden Bears 24-10 on July 16.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

McCrobie: Resurrecting a baseball keepsake

If columns can have a sequel, I guess this is one. Back in November 2020, I wrote a piece that featured brief biographies of three historically significant Oswego educators of the 20th century — Dave Powers, Ralph Faust, and Max Ziel. In profiling Ziel, I made note of a...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Larry Wight wins exciting Fulton Speedway Modified feature

FULTON — The racing Saturday at Fulton Speedway was as hot as the weather on RFH’s Hideaway Night. Feature winners were Larry Wight (Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds), Rocky Grosso and Jake Davis (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Ron Hawker (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), Danny Allen (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman), and Joe August (Dirt Car Modified Nostalgia Tour).
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Two Oswego Dunkin’ locations temporarily closed for renovations

OSWEGO — The Dunkin’ locations in the east and west side of Oswego are set to be closed for renovations for the next month, according to a representative of ownership group, The Wolak Group. When the stores at 105 state Route 104, and the 255 W. Seneca St.,...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Central Square man killed in motorcycle/truck crash

PARISH — State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal motorcycle/truck crash that occurred Sunday night at the intersection of County Route 26 and Kipp Road in the town of Parish. According to a State Police press release, the crash occurred at 9:21 p.m. Sunday. The release stated that...
PARISH, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

The Harborbquest Medallion has been FOUND

OSWEGO — The 2022 Harborquest Medallion has been found, just 10 hours after editor Ben Grieco put the medallion out around midnight. He fielded a phone call around 10 a.m. and the successful Questers accurately described where the Medallion was hid. Congratulations to the Questers, who will claim their...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

FPD continuing investigation after Sunday car crash

FULTON — The Fulton Police Department is continuing its investigation into a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. The FPD press release states that at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of West Broadway and West Second Street South for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Syracuse area hospital for treatment.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Local alpaca farm hosting yoga with alpacas

PHOENIX — Seven Acres Alpaca Farm in Phoenix is offering weekend yoga lessons with alpacas at the farm, located at 9457 Dinglehole Road. The yoga lessons are offered on select Saturday mornings and Sunday evenings. Lessons are instructed by Isabella Wennberg and are an hour long.
PHOENIX, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Waldrons arraigned on murder charges

OSWEGO COUNTY — Lisa and Anthony Waldron were arraigned and pleaded not guilty on Monday after being indicted on second-degree murder charges at Oswego County CAP Court. A grand jury indicted Anthony and Lisa Waldron on the new charges on June 24. The grand jury also indicted them on alleged first-degree assault.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

County: Easily transmittable COVID-19 variants contribute to rise in cases

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reports that 203 residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from July 18 through July 24. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. Despite this increase in cases, Oswego County’s community level remains “low” according to the Centers for Disease Control...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy