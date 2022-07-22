Edwin Winslow Clarke: Abolitionist and humanitarian

Joan E. Pauldine, 80, died Saturday July 23, 2022, in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse. Joan was born September 13, 1941, in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of the late Lester and Birdie (Amermon) Finkelstein. As a child she lived in Astoria, NY, and later the family moved to Masapequa Park, Long Island. After graduating from high school, Joan moved to Oswego, NY, to attend SUNY Oswego where she graduated in 1963 with her Bachelor’s degree in education. Joan also received her Master’s Degree and her Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Oswego. She taught in the Fulton School District, before accepting a position with the Central Square School District, teaching at Cleveland Elementary School, and later at Hasting Mallory Elementary School until her retirement in 1996. She was named Queen of Lavender Rose Red Hat Society, for many years. Joan married the love of her life John R. “Jack” Pauldine in 1962, and they were planning to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in August. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Martin Finkelstein, and her beloved daughter-in-law Alison Fineberg Pauldine. Joan is survived by her loving husband Jack Pauldine and their sons David Pauldine, and Damian (Carolyn) Pauldine. She is also survived by her grandchildren Noah, Marissa, Donald, Samantha, Brian, Jacob, and her four great grandchildren Jasper, Sofi, Logan, Gianna, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at Pope John XXIII Roman Catholic Church, 8290 Soule Road, Liverpool, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. following the calling hours. Private burial will be in St. Peter’s cemetery, Oswego. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St. Oswego. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Food Bank of CNY, 7066 Interstate Island Road, Syracuse, NY 13209.

