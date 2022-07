CAMDEN, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A 35-year-old woman died in a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden late Monday night, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. While her 12-year-old son was able to escape, Brittany Jones did not make it out of the burning home. The victim's mother and others at the scene say Jones did come out of the home initially before going back inside, but it is not clear why she reentered the home.

