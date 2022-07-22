ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Teenager killed in a three-vehicle collision in Visalia. CHP said a car was stolen

By Thaddeus Miller, Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday in a truck driven by a 15-year-old that ended up in a head-on collision in Visalia, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 15-year-old boy and his two 14-year-old passengers were in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado — which officers later determined to have been reported stolen — traveling south on Highway 63 north of Marlin Avenue around 7:40 a.m., CHP said.

A 27-year-old Visalia man was traveling in the opposite direction, north on 63, and a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck was parked on the west shoulder.

CHP said the 15-year-old allowed the Silverado to drift onto the west shoulder of the highway, then turned fast to the left, over-correcting and causing the vehicle to veer to the left and toward oncoming traffic. The Silverado then went head-on into the path of the Traverse.

Both vehicles went in a westerly direction and collided with the Kenworth.

The victim was seated in the rear of the truck and was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3eF6_0gpW4U7L00
A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday, July 22, 2022, in a truck driven by a 15-year-old that ended up in a head-on collision in Visalia, the California Highway Patrol said. VISALIA WATCHDOG

Three people were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

CHP said the the Silverado was reported stolen in Dinuba.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Visalia, CA
Cars
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Dinuba, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Accidents
City
Silverado, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet
The Fresno Bee

Vendors sold food in this Fresno County spot for years. Why are officials cracking down now?

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
6K+
Followers
299
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy