Teenager killed in a three-vehicle collision in Visalia. CHP said a car was stolen

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday in a truck driven by a 15-year-old that ended up in a head-on collision in Visalia, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 15-year-old boy and his two 14-year-old passengers were in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado — which officers later determined to have been reported stolen — traveling south on Highway 63 north of Marlin Avenue around 7:40 a.m., CHP said.

A 27-year-old Visalia man was traveling in the opposite direction, north on 63, and a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck was parked on the west shoulder.

CHP said the 15-year-old allowed the Silverado to drift onto the west shoulder of the highway, then turned fast to the left, over-correcting and causing the vehicle to veer to the left and toward oncoming traffic. The Silverado then went head-on into the path of the Traverse.

Both vehicles went in a westerly direction and collided with the Kenworth.

The victim was seated in the rear of the truck and was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday, July 22, 2022, in a truck driven by a 15-year-old that ended up in a head-on collision in Visalia, the California Highway Patrol said. VISALIA WATCHDOG

Three people were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

CHP said the the Silverado was reported stolen in Dinuba.

The crash is under investigation.