Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines’ latest fares out of Dallas are as low as $69 in September

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago
Southwest Airlines launched its flight schedule through March 2023 with varying fares to major cities across the country. Fares are low for flights in September to major metros in the U.S.

Flights out of Dallas Love Field Airport to New York LaGuardia Airport are as low as $78 one way during weekends in September. Flights to Chicago O’Hare Airport are as low as $69 on Saturdays in September. A one way trip to Los Angeles is as low as $99 on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Flights for the fall and winter of this year are most expensive in November and December, given holiday travel. One way flights during the week of Thanksgiving can be as high as $249.

Looking ahead to February 2023, one-way flights to Los Angeles are around $150. One-way flights to New York are around $110, and one-way flights to Chicago are most expensive at around $165.

Earlier this week, the airline announced a sale for fall with Wanna Get Away tickets as low as $59 and Wanna Get Away Plus tickets as low as $89. The promotion ended on Thursday evening.

