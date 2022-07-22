Feds: Indy-based meth and cocaine ring brought in drugs from California; 21 people indicted

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – Eight more women filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Clark County sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 4½ years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He’s been identified as Broden Burgess, 37, of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a Kroger grocery store on the 100 block...
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department said officers captured a man wanted for allegedly beating and strangling a pregnant woman in front of a child. Otis Carter, 31, was wanted out of Bartholomew County, but Anderson investigators got a tip Tuesday that he was in their area. As...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in ammunition from a Shelbyville store. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to the theft of a large amount of ammunition around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22. It happened at the Rural King store in […]
Drugs were coming from California to Indianapolis, and being sold by a man named Keybo, says U.S. Atty. Zach Myers. He announced the indictment of Keybo and 20 other people Friday morning. The court documents say Keith “Keybo” Jones, 56, of Indianapolis, had his 12-year-old daughter involved in the operation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message. The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link, and that link will take them to a webpage asking for personal/confidential information.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a silver 2007-2017 Jeep Patriot possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday. Police were called to the 6300 block of East 56th Street, near North Arlington and Shadeland avenues, around 12:30 a.m. Police arrived and found a man had been hit and killed.
INDIANPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with 24 prior felony convictions was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Dariel Hill, age 57, was arrested on October 3 of 2020...
More than 200 Black Hoosiers lost their lives to homicide in 2019, and a new report reveals the state has one of the highest overall rates of Black homicide victims in the nation. Based on federal crime data, the study found the 2019 Black homicide victimization rate in Indiana was...
MUNCIE — The federal jury trial for three current and former Muncie Police Department officers accused of excessive force or covering it up has been rescheduled for January 2023. On Friday, Federal Judge Tanya Walton Pratt set the final pre-trial conference for Dec. 21 and the trial by jury...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
