Feds: Indy-based meth and cocaine ring brought in drugs from California; 21 people indicted

Fox 59
 4 days ago

This week federal prosecutors dismantled a major...

fox59.com

wibqam.com

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold male inmates access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – Eight more women filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Clark County sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
WTHR

Man accused of strangling pregnant woman is caught in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department said officers captured a man wanted for allegedly beating and strangling a pregnant woman in front of a child. Otis Carter, 31, was wanted out of Bartholomew County, but Anderson investigators got a tip Tuesday that he was in their area. As...
95.3 MNC

Indianapolis-based drug organization busted

Drugs were coming from California to Indianapolis, and being sold by a man named Keybo, says U.S. Atty. Zach Myers. He announced the indictment of Keybo and 20 other people Friday morning. The court documents say Keith “Keybo” Jones, 56, of Indianapolis, had his 12-year-old daughter involved in the operation.
wbiw.com

Scam alert from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post

INDIANAPOLIS – Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message. The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link, and that link will take them to a webpage asking for personal/confidential information.
wrtv.com

State police warning Hoosiers of Department of Workforce Development scam

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are warning the community after receiving multiple complaints about a potential text message scam in Indiana. According to ISP, a messenger has been sending texts to Hoosiers claiming to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. They indicate the recipient has unclaimed money from the state.
Fox 59

abortion access debated

Controversial southern Indiana judge resigns, vows …. State police warning people about text message scam. Retired Carmel Police chief back in as current chief …. Back to-school lunches with Kim Galeaz (Part 2) Back to-school lunches with Kim Galeaz (Part 1) Downtown Indy’s End of Summer Bucket List. Former...
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer competes on SYTYCD

Keaton Kermode competes on "So You Think You Can Dance." 2nd Annual Chicken & Beer Fest Saturday, August 6th. Indiana financial experts discuss Fed interest rate …. Muncie police: 5-year-old girl dies after being shot …
WISH-TV

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
