The first day of school classes in Carter County is August 11, 2022. All principals, teachers and students of Carter County need our prayers. We have been blessed in Carter County to have some of the best principals and teachers. It’s great that all students will receive free lunch. Students don’t have to be stressed to keep up with their money or bag lunch. Some liberal (left) principals in California and other areas have forced students to allow transgender biological males to use the female restrooms. Some schools have allowed drag queens (men dressed as women) to tell children stories. This is evil and any principal ever doing that in Carter County should be fired. The great President Kennedy said we will put a man on the moon. The evil President Biden said we will put a man in the women’s restroom.

