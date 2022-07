The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm at the Blue Bonnett Building and adopted Ordinance 4581 will amend section 3-108 of the city code to establish a ·’ core commercial district” making it easier for the development of new businesses in the downtown area and repairing existing businesses which are outside of the current regulations and also approved Ordinance 4582 which amends the zoning portion to rename the C-3 Central Business district as the Core Commercial District. It will also add uses to the commercial zones and most industrial zones to allow restaurants and microbreweries.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO