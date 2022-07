The last few years have seen a frightening spate of unprovoked anti-Semitic attacks around the New York area, particularly in the Jewish neighborhoods around Brooklyn. On the heels of this comes a report issued by ‘Americans Against Antisemitism,’ in which they tracked hundreds of antisemitic incidents over four years—and the conclusions are highly disturbing: The vast majority of them have not been prosecuted by law enforcement, and many of the perpetrators have not even been arrested.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO