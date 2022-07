TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers were on the verge of a major victory last night against Cheyenne in the state baseball winner’s bracket but it slipped away with one out in the top of the 7th inning as Cheyenne would score four runs to beat the Troopers 4-2. The Troops took the lead on a two run double from Cody Kilpatrick in the 4th inning and starting pitcher Nate Killian was terrific keeping Cheyenne off balance at the plate but it wasn’t enough in the end to pull off the upset, it was a devastating loss and now the team has to regroup and get ready to play Laramie in a loser out game this afternoon, here’s Head coach Ben Phillips.

