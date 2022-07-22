ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye kicker leaving early for opportunity in MLFB

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and they have already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.

With all of the excitement surrounding the coaches, it is now time to reveal some of the players hoping to make the final roster of the new and exciting Ohio Force. One of the more interesting names on the training camp list is a former kicker in Dominic DiMaccio.

DiMaccio is an Ohio native from powerhouse DeSales high school and first enrolled at Missouri before transferring to Ohio State in 2018. DiMaccio graduated this year, but most thought he was coming back this season to add depth to the team. DiMaccio was listed on the Spring Game roster and has apparently made the decision to move on after spring practices.

