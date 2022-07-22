Brewers starting Luis Urias at third base on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are holding the lefty-hitting Hall out against Atlanta's southpaw. Alec Bohm is taking over at DH while Johan Camargo enters the lineup to cover the hot corner and hit ninth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO