2nd fed inmate pleads guilty in 2012 Hazelton slaying

Our usual speakers for church were all going to be unavailable for our own service, so Samantha Venegas told her husband (our pastor, Daniel Venegas,) that she would speak in his place. I am so glad she did. I am so sorry that our phone was not working, and our Zoom was out. I am sad that those of you who enjoy our online services missed her talk. She presented a well-planned and beautiful message for us. She touched on several thoughts, but one of the things she talked about was fear. She talked about being afraid and described some of her fearful moments. She told us that there are at least 365 verses in the Bible that tell us not to fear. One of my favorites of these is Isaiah 41:10 (NKJV); “Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” Here God is telling us that we are not alone. The entire Bible is a love letter about how His love for us will protect us and bring us home. He didn’t say we would never have trouble. He didn’t say we wouldn’t face a crisis, a pandemic, or other unexpected tragedy. He just tells us not to fear because we are not alone.

ELKINS, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO