Hazelton, WV

2nd fed inmate pleads guilty in 2012 Hazelton slaying

By Matt Harvey WV NEWS
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG (WV News) — A second federal inmate has been sentenced to 25 more...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

George Layton Sr.

BAYARD, W.Va. — George R. Layton Sr., 97, of Bayard, W.Va., the patriarch of the Layton family, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on July 24, 2022, just two days shy of his 98th birthday, surrounded by his family. George was born July 26, 1924, in Bayard and was...
BAYARD, WV
City
Hazelton, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Committed to safe, secure schools

Earlier this summer, we praised Marion County school and law enforcement officials for their efforts to make school security even more of a priority. They are definitely worthy of the praise because they certainly haven’t rested on their laurels.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Christina Lynne Wolfe

Christina Lynne Wolfe, 54, of Weston passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Stevens Point, WI, on October 30, 1967, a daughter of Aretta “Rita” Grace Brown Wolfe McHenry and the late Ellis Laverne Wolfe.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Ardis Teets

EGLON, W.Va. — Ardis “Sandy” Virginia Teets, 78, of Eglon, W.Va. died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 30, 1944 in Oakland and was a daughter of the late Thayer and Bertha (Davis) Sanders.
EGLON, WV
WVNews

BP #26.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The defending state champions are on the brink of elimination …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Pat's Chat

Our usual speakers for church were all going to be unavailable for our own service, so Samantha Venegas told her husband (our pastor, Daniel Venegas,) that she would speak in his place. I am so glad she did. I am so sorry that our phone was not working, and our Zoom was out. I am sad that those of you who enjoy our online services missed her talk. She presented a well-planned and beautiful message for us. She touched on several thoughts, but one of the things she talked about was fear. She talked about being afraid and described some of her fearful moments. She told us that there are at least 365 verses in the Bible that tell us not to fear. One of my favorites of these is Isaiah 41:10 (NKJV); “Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” Here God is telling us that we are not alone. The entire Bible is a love letter about how His love for us will protect us and bring us home. He didn’t say we would never have trouble. He didn’t say we wouldn’t face a crisis, a pandemic, or other unexpected tragedy. He just tells us not to fear because we are not alone.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

MP #21.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What was supposed to be a big opening night for the American L…
MORGANTOWN, WV

