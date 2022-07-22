ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Female Baseball Player Who Inspired ‘All the Way Mae’ in ‘A League of Their Own’ Said ‘Two-Thirds of League’ Was Gay

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

A League of Their Own , an Amazon Studios series, will be released in August. The show, which plans to tell the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League will be vastly different than the 1992 movie of the same name. Most notably, the series is rumored to feature romantic relationships between players. A former player, Maybelle Blair, now 95, recently revealed that she thinks a large portion of the league, founded in 1943 and shut down in 1954, was gay.

Maybelle Blair says the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was two-thirds gay

Maybelle Blair has led a fascinating life. The 95-year-old has recently jumped into the spotlight. She has been discussing her time in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League ahead of the release of A League of Their Own , an Amazon Studios Original.

Maybelle Blair | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Blair joined the league in 1948 when she was 21. Until then, she said she strongly believed she was the only gay person around When she met with other female athletes, she learned she was very wrong. At the Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Blair said she thinks about two-thirds of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was gay. She said the players had fun, found gay bars, and started secret relationships during their time off.

Maybelle Blair said the upcoming series is more representative than the original movie of the same name

The movie didn’t feature a gay storyline, Blair said she doesn’t have any hard feelings about that. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Blair spoke about the series at Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. According to the Advocate , Blair praised the upcoming Amazon Studios series for capturing what she believes Penny Marshall would have loved to do but couldn’t at the time. She said, “They have captured, these people up here on the stage, what Penny Marshall would love to have done, but it was way too early for anybody to accept anything, including myself.” Marshall died in 2018.

Maybelle Blair and Abbi Jacobson | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Blair herself didn’t officially come out until this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. The famed professional ball player said even then, she feared what her family would say. Her fears disappeared when her nephews insisted they had already known and that they just wanted to see her happy.

When does ‘A League of Their Own’ premiere?

Some people have received a sneak peek of the upcoming series at film festivals across the United States. Still, the show’s official release date is August 12. The series will be released on Amazon Prime and FobuTV.

Amazon ordered eight episodes of A League of Their Own , although it’s unclear if all eight will be released at once or if the first three will drop before falling into a weekly schedule. It is unknown if the show will receive a second season. Amazon’s attempt at a reboot isn’t the first of its kind. In 1993, CBS attempted a series based on the famous movie. Only six episodes were filmed. The series was considered a disaster, despite including several key actors from the movie.

Comments / 69

Carolina Granny
3d ago

No doubt, it appears that there are a great many Female Gay Athletes that never advertised how gay they were and got along just fine without having to make a public spectacle out of themselves and their sport.

Reply(3)
30
Grace21!
3d ago

so what... only the Alphabet gang cares.... .... the baseball team was the ladies version of Broke Back Mountain, or whatever.... never saw it, because of obvious reasons.... but again... it doesn't matter to the rest of us.... y'all trying too hard for "validation"...js

Reply(6)
16
Anthony Rexhouse
3d ago

This just in: It is speculated that a large percentage of the WNBA players are gay. In other news of the obvious...

Reply
8
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

150K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
