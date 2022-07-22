ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Victoria Newman Leaving?

By Carol Cassada
 4 days ago

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is an essential character in The Young and the Restless . As the daughter of Victor and Nikki Newman (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott), she’s been the focus of many significant storylines. While Victoria’s a key figure in Genoa City, many fans are worried about her fate based on her current story.

The Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Victoria Newman’s life is in danger on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many of The Young and the Restless characters, Victoria often finds herself in dangerous situations. Her latest predicament involves her ex-husband Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). After discovering Ashland lied about his illness, Victoria was upset but forgave him as they started over in New York.

Yet, Victoria’s reunion with Ashland was a ploy to get revenge. After scamming Ashland out of the $250 million Victor gave him, Victoria broke up with Ashland. Victoria returned home to a family celebration was Victor reappointed her as Newman Enterprises CEO . Yet, Victoria wasn’t free of Ashland.

He came to Genoa City intent on revenge against Victoria and the Newmans. Ashland is having difficulty letting Victoria go , and his emotions are running high. In the July 22 episode, Ashland startles Victoria by arriving at her house. He pleads with her for another chance, and when Victoria refuses, his anger increases.

Is Victoria Newman leaving?

Victoria’s showdown with Ashland has The Young and the Restless fans worrying about her safety. Many fear she’ll become a victim of Ashland’s attack, which will be her exit from the show. However, everyone can rest assured Victoria is not going anywhere.

While a few fans would love to see the character leave, Victoria is an integral part of the Newman family . Whether she’s loved or hated, Victoria brings interest to the show. Between her personal life and her business, Victoria is always prone to drama. Many more stories will come after her latest fallout with Ashland.

What’s next for her on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Friday’s The Young and the Restless episode ended on a cliffhanger with Victoria and Ashland’s confrontation. According to Soaps.com , spoilers reveal Victoria is fine because her brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) comes to her rescue. However, the Newman siblings find themselves in a conflicting predicament when Ashland suffers an “accident.”

Victoria worries about her future in the fallout from the Ashland debacle. However, Victor will take care of everything and protect his daughter. While the family will put on a united front, their bond will be tested by Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Adam’s angry that Victor took away his CEO position and gave it to Victoria. Naturally, Adam is out for blood and wants to see Victoria fail. When Adam discovers his sister’s latest dirty little secret, he’ll use it to his advantage.

