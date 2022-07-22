ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

After gripping Capitol riot hearings -- will Trump be indicted?

By JOE RAEDLE, Al Drago, Olivier DOULIERY, Chris Lefkow and Charlotte Plantive, POOL
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kf32M_0gpVzTJH00
Former president Donald Trump faces potential prosecution for his efforts to overturn the 2020 US election /GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP/File

Should Donald Trump be prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US election?

The question, laden with consequences, hangs over Washington following the conclusion of a series of hearings by the House panel probing the attack on the US Capitol.

And with the 76-year-old Trump hinting at a new White House run in 2024, it has taken on added urgency.

The weighty decision to potentially bring charges against the former president rests essentially with one man: Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Here is a look at some of the possible charges -- and political fallout -- should the 69-year-old Garland pursue an indictment of Trump:

- The potential charges -

During eight televised public hearings, the House committee presented a roadmap for the head of the Justice Department to potentially follow.

Trump knew he lost the election -- his advisors told him so and his legal challenges went nowhere -- but he continued to insist it was "stolen" by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump pressured election officials in Georgia to "find" the votes he needed to win and tried to strongarm then vice president Mike Pence into not certifying the election results at the January 6 meeting of Congress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZCpN_0gpVzTJH00
The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol has held eight public hearings /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Trump summoned his supporters to Washington, telling them in a fiery speech near the White House to "fight like hell."

He then sat back for three hours and watched on TV as his loyal backers violently attacked the Capitol in a bid to block congressional certification of Biden's victory.

As for specific crimes, legal analysts said that Trump could face at least two charges: "conspiracy to defraud the United States" for seeking to overturn the election results and "obstruction of an official proceeding" for the Capitol attack.

Obstruction of an official proceeding has been the charge most often used against the hundreds of Trump supporters arrested for breaching the Capitol.

- The political fallout -

Besides the legal ramifications, an unprecedented prosecution of a former chief executive would likely cause a political earthquake in a volatile country already starkly divided along partisan Democratic and Republican lines.

"Indicting a past and possible future political adversary of the current president would be a cataclysmic event from which the nation would not soon recover," said Jack Goldsmith, who served as an assistant attorney general in the George W. Bush administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIx1g_0gpVzTJH00
Trump supporters clash with police at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 /AFP/File

"It would be seen by many as politicized retribution," Goldsmith said in a New York Times op-ed, threatening to "further inflame our already blazing partisan acrimony."

Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review, said prosecuting the former president would be a "catastrophic misstep by Trump's enemies" that could even wind up giving him a boost politically.

"Our institutions aren't in robust health and are ill-equipped to withstand the intense turbulence that would result from prosecuting the political champion of millions of people," Lowry wrote in Politico. "The case would presumably drag on for years."

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, argued that not holding Trump accountable would be equally harmful.

"I certainly recognize that indicting a former president would generate lots of social heat, perhaps violence," Tribe said. "But not indicting him would invite another violent insurrection."

- The attorney general -

Garland, the attorney general, has been asked frequently about his intentions but has been careful not to tip his hand.

He said recently the January 6 probe is the "most important" Justice Department investigation ever and it has to "get this right."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTUbV_0gpVzTJH00
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has said 'no one is above the law' /GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP/File

"We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election," Garland said, emphasizing that "no person is above the law."

A former prosecutor and judge, Garland was appointed attorney general by Biden after being famously deprived of a seat on the Supreme Court by the Republican-controlled Senate in 2016.

Garland has a reputation for being cautious and scrupulously fair, leading to speculation he may appoint a special prosecutor to handle Trump's legal case to avoid any perception of conflict of interest.

Tribe, Garland's former professor at Harvard, said he believes the attorney general will ultimately indict Trump.

"He said he'd go to the top if that's where the evidence points and that's certainly where it's pointing now," Tribe told CNN. "I do think the odds are he will be indicted."

- The Trump defense -

Trump, who was impeached by the House for the January 6 insurrection but acquitted by the Senate, has spent weeks railing against what he calls a partisan "Kangaroo Court."

In a 12-page statement released in mid-June, Trump said the House committee was "making a mockery of justice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOuY3_0gpVzTJH00
A video of former US president Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol /POOL/AFP

"They have refused to allow their political opponents to participate in this process, and have excluded all exculpatory witnesses, and anyone who so easily points out the flaws in their story," he said.

"Democrats created the narrative of January 6th to detract from the much larger and more important truth that the 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen," he said.

William Banks, a law professor at Syracuse University, said prosecutors would be required to prove not only that Trump was "guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, but that he had an intention to violate the law.

"Not just that he obstructed the congressional proceeding by making it virtually impossible to count the votes and certify the election, but that's what he intended to do," Banks said.

Trump's lawyers, he said, could counter that narrative by casting him as a "patriot who truly believed that the election had been stolen from him and he was trying to save the country."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’

Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Guatemala president warns millions could die as visits Ukraine

Millions around the world could die due to the "food crisis" caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said during a visit to Ukraine on Monday. Giammattei, who was invited to Ukraine by counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to view the damage caused by Russia's invasion, hit out at the war's global impact.
AFP

Ukraine calls Europe to action as Russia slashes gas

Russia's state-owned gas company on Monday announced an unexpected, drastic cut in supply to Europe, leading Ukraine to call the West to action over the "gas war". "This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe," Zelensky said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
AFP

Brazil NGOs urge US to recognize election winner quickly

Brazilian non-governmental groups on Tuesday met US policymakers to urge a swift recognition of the winner in October 2 elections as President Jair Bolsonaro tries to cast doubt on the voting system. A delegation of 19 civil society groups held talks at the State Department and with members of Congress, saying they warned of threats to democracy by the far-right incumbent president.
POLITICS
AFP

High-level US delegation heads to Solomons to mark WWII amid China moves

A high-level US delegation will travel to the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Guadalcanal, months after the country signed a controversial security pact with China, the State Department announced Monday. The Solomons in April signed a secretive security deal with China, defying warnings voiced by the United States and Australia which fear that a rising Beijing will exert its military clout farther into the Pacific.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Blinken non-committal as slain Palestinian journalist's family seeks US probe

The family of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on Tuesday pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to demand accountability from Israel but the US administration balked at calls to open its own probe. "We are continuing to call for accountability and for justice for Shireen," Lina Abu Akleh, the journalist's 27-year-old niece, told AFP outside the State Department after nearly an hour-long meeting with Blinken.
AFP

Honduras extradites alleged drug matriarch to the US

Honduras on Tuesday extradited Herlinda Bobadilla, a 61-year-old alleged gang leader arrested in a shootout that killed one of her sons, to the United States on drug charges. The trio had allegedly taken control of Los Montes after Bobadilla's other son, Noe Montes-Bobadilla, was arrested and extradited to the United States in 2017 and subsequently sentenced to 37 years in jail for drug trafficking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Lowry
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Jack Goldsmith
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Laurence Tribe
AFP

US offers help to link Armenia, Azerbaijan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday offered US assistance in building ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan, encouraging a permanent settlement between the adversaries two years after a Russian-brokered truce. Blinken "offered the United States' assistance in facilitating regional transportation and communication linkages," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US calls on Ukraine to pick prosecutor to fight corruption

The United States on Tuesday urged Ukraine to pick a credible top prosecutor to replace one sacked by President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling for action on corruption even as Kyiv battles Russian invaders. President Joe Biden, while serving as vice president, demanded on a trip to Kyiv that Ukraine fire an earlier prosecutor general seen as ineffective in fighting corruption, warning that the United States would otherwise withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Getty Images Getty Images#Afp File#White House#The Justice Department#Democrat
AFP

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

An Iraqi court has overturned the conviction and 15-year sentence handed to a British pensioner last month for antiquities smuggling, the retiree's lawyer said Tuesday. On his Facebook page on Tuesday, Fitton's lawyer published the judgement that had been handed down by the Court of Cassation, overturning the original verdict.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Biden busts out of Covid isolation with gym session

Audio-bombed by a barking pet dog, wondering if he looks OK on video conference, and finally being allowed to hit the gym -- Joe Biden may be the most powerful man in the world but the ups and downs of Covid isolation are the same as for anyone else. Biden is expected to be released from isolation once he's had a negative test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms

Russia said its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port central to a landmark grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine's allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odessa port as "Russian barbarism" and said it amounted to desperation after the warring sides struck a deal to release exports from the facility.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

73K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy