FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Family members said a Fort Bragg paratrooper was beaten by multiple people before he was shot and killed in Moore County over the weekend. Deputies said someone shot and killed Keith Wright Jr., 29, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Four others were injured during the shooting at a large gathering on Primrose Path in the Addor Community, just south of Pinebluff.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO