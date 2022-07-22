ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama boasts record low unemployment, but several businesses still struggling to staff

By Tristan Ruppert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s unemployment number is at a record low. Only 2.6% of eligible workers are unemployed in the state right now. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says COVID-19 has changed how we view the workforce, and...

FIRST ALERT: Next best chance for Mother Nature to water your lawn and garden is Friday. A strong storm is possible, but most should behave. Expect locally heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Winning numbers drawn for $830 million Mega Millions prize.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
$810 million lottery jackpot up for grabs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Another drawing for the $810 million jackpot is tonight. Even after taxes the winner could easily walk away with hundreds of millions of dollars. We talked with a couple of people about the big jackpot. One says they’re driving over to buy a ticket, another is thinking about it.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
U.S. News names UAB best hospital in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital was named the best hospital in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report. Eight adult specialties are ranked among the best in the nation. The magazine ranked UAB Hospital as “high-performing” in 15 of 19 assessed adult procedures/conditions in the 2022-2023 Best Hospital rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
Op-Ed: Aniah’s Law is Key to Preventing Future Tragedies

Representing the largest cities in Alabama, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Business
First Alert Weather

FIRST ALERT: First Alert AccuTrack Radar speckled with rain, upcoming storms. Southwest winds in place to start the week will help to keep humidity high and help to spark widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the heat of the day. FIRST ALERT: Typical summer weather in store this week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FIRST ALERT: Highs in the 90s with mostly dry conditions Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are enjoying quiet and warm weather this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s across Central Alabama with light winds in place. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across the northern half of Alabama, but we remain dry. All of the active weather continues across the northern half of the country where a stalled front is producing scattered showers and storms from Colorado eastward into Missouri and into the Mid-Atlantic. This cold front will remain to our north for a few days, but it will likely enhance our rain chances by the end of the week. Today is shaping up to be mostly dry. I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm mainly along and north of I-20/59 today, but most of our future weather models indicate dry and hot conditions. Rain chance at 10-20%. Plan for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Heat index values will remain below heat advisory criteria today. It will likely feel like it is near 100°F when you factor in the humidity levels. If you plan on being outdoors this evening, we will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 80s around 7 PM. If you plan on heading out to Protective Stadium this evening for Legion soccer, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. We should be rain-free for the soccer match.
ALABAMA STATE
Empty the Shelters promotes pet adoptions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pet adoption fees have been slashed at nearly half a dozen animal shelters in Alabama for the month of July. It’s part of a national effort to find homes for adoptable animals and ease some of the stress at shelters bursting at the seems with cats and dogs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FIRST ALERT: Next best chance for Mother Nature to water your lawn and garden is Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As another seasonably hot and humid summer day wraps up across central Alabama, we have a partly cloudy sky with dry-- albeit humid-- conditions. Tonight will stay warm and muggy with temperatures falling into the 70s for Wednesday morning. For tomorrow, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs back in the low 90s. With southwest winds keeping a tropical air mass in place, feels-like temperatures will once again hit the upper 90s and low 100s. If you’re hoping for a shower or storm to cool you off (or provide some water for your yard), you’ll have to wait until the weekend for any luck in that department. We have just a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower or storm for Wednesday. The forecast doesn’t change too much going into Thursday, though we’ll bump up rain coverage slightly to 20-30%.
ENVIRONMENT
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE

