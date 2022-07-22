Alabama boasts record low unemployment, but several businesses still struggling to staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are enjoying quiet and warm weather this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s across Central Alabama with light winds in place. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across the northern half of Alabama, but we remain dry. All of the active weather continues across the northern half of the country where a stalled front is producing scattered showers and storms from Colorado eastward into Missouri and into the Mid-Atlantic. This cold front will remain to our north for a few days, but it will likely enhance our rain chances by the end of the week. Today is shaping up to be mostly dry. I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm mainly along and north of I-20/59 today, but most of our future weather models indicate dry and hot conditions. Rain chance at 10-20%. Plan for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Heat index values will remain below heat advisory criteria today. It will likely feel like it is near 100°F when you factor in the humidity levels. If you plan on being outdoors this evening, we will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 80s around 7 PM. If you plan on heading out to Protective Stadium this evening for Legion soccer, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. We should be rain-free for the soccer match.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO