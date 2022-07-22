ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Major renovations coming to one of Canton's oldest parks

By ejohnson, Ethan Johnson
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
Harmon Field, also known as Harmon Park, will receive a number of renovations and improvements in the near future. Ethan Johnson

One of Canton’s oldest parks will soon receive a facelift, including the addition of a basketball court, mini-pitch soccer field and a number of improvements to the existing baseball fields and facilities.

Harmon Park is located on Harmon Circle off Marietta Road, in what’s known as the Sunnyside community, south of downtown Canton.

“With our efforts to revitalize Sunnyside, I think it’s very exciting to start with Harmon Park and start with a project that will benefit our citizens first in the redevelopment we are doing in that area,” Canton Mayor Bill Grant said Thursday. “I think it’s going to make a major impact on the community.”

The Canton City Council awarded a contract for the city’s Harmon Park improvement project Thursday to TriScapes, Inc. for $4.3 million.

This project includes construction of a 10- to 11-inch-wide multi-use concrete trail, sidewalk improvements, additional parking, full size basketball court, 60 by 90 foot mini-pitch soccer field, stadium style sitting, replacing fencing on existing baseball field, construction of a prefabricated picnic pavilion, as well as additional items and improvements, according to city documents.

“This is located in a community that’s underserved, and what we’re proposing is a world class park... it’s going to be a very nice park,” council member Shawn Tolan said Thursday. “The park can be something those folks and the entire city can enjoy and be very proud of.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the contract and they also voted unanimously Thursday to award Atkins with a $26,000 contract to complete construction services management during the project. The improvements project will be paid for through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and impact fees.

“I believe we are shooting to start in early August and the contract calls for a 9-month completion... we’ll have to see how well the supply chain and weather cooperate,” City Manager Billy Peppers said in an email Friday.

