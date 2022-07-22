ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Living Local: Morehead City and Alive at 5

By Jason O. Boyd, Julianne Dell, Kenneth Roundtree
 4 days ago

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Our latest Living Local is literally Alive at 5.

During weekdays in July, WNCT is heading to a different town or city in Eastern North Carolina. It’s our chance to showcase and highlight all the things that make this area so great. Friday, we were in Morehead City for the latest Alive at 5.

Alive at 5 is a monthly musical event that takes place in downtown Morehead City at Jaycee Park, located at 807 Shepard St., on the waterfront. It started June 24 and runs each month through October. The band Liquid Pleasure was slated to perform on Friday. Other acts include:

Aug. 26, Night Years

Sept. 15, Band of Oz

October 13, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

