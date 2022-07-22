ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

First Exchange Bank opens new location on anniversary

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some celebrations are so nice that you have to celebrate them twice, and that’s exactly what First Exchange Bank did on July 22 with its ribbon cutting ceremony.

The bank had its grand opening for its new Morgantown location located on 3051 University Avenue. They also celebrated their 90th year of being in business.

First Exchange Bank celebrations (WBOY – Image)

The celebrations didn’t stop after that either. First Exchange Bank announced that they will be opening another location in the Pierpont area of Morgantown.

“We’re really excited to also announce that we’re opening another location at the Pierpont area in Morgantown later this year, so we’re going to have two locations in Morgantown,” First Exchange Bank President and CEO, Bill Goettel, said.

Pierpont location (WBOY – Image)

The new Morgantown location for First Exchange Bank is open from Monday to Saturday, but the ATM is open 24/7.

First Exchange Bank Lobby Hours:

  • Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

First Exchange Bank Drive Thru Hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
