MUCH OF THE discourse around USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten has focused on football, but it's from the basketball side of the house -- more specifically, Washington State men’s hoops coach Kyle Smith -- where you'll find perhaps the freshest take on matters. Smith believes the travel grind that awaits the Trojans and Bruins across all sports may adversely affect their recruiting -- and thereby prompt a return to the Conference of Chmapions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO