X-Men: The Animated Series Changed to Original Story Order on Disney+

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is about to come to a close. On Monday, TBS announced that the fan-favorite late night series will be ending after a total of seven seasons, and will not be returning in the fall. Full Frontal made history for being one of the few late night shows with a female host, and has aired over 200 episodes since its premiere in February of 2016. The series, which is hosted by former The Daily Show correspondent Samantha Bee, covered a wide variety of political and cultural subjects. The show's official Twitter account broke the news, writing "After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We're so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO