ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Okmulgee County deputies increasing patrol to combat crime trends

By Shea Smith
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Residents in Okmulgee County may see deputies patrolling the area more often after Sheriff Eddy Rice says they’ve seen an increase in property crimes.

“We are bringing out guys and trying to make as many contacts as we can," Rice says. "So we can find the elements that need to be taken out of the rotation, so we can stop the trend that’s going on."

Rice says his 15 deputies will be working overtime to try and prevent crime and catch criminals. Deputies will be patrolling in marked vehicles for traffic stops and unmarked cars for surveillance.

“The intent is to find the element, and we will — we always do," Rice says. So, we catch them doing simple things, which leads to something else. we will find evidence or stolen property in these vehicles.”

Danny Ausbrooks co-owns Truck Works with his father in Okmulgee. Ausbrooks says he is glad the office is increasing patrol.

“Without them it’d be tough for us without the kind of patrol that they have.”

Rice says not only will this extra patrolling hopefully help catch suspects involved in major crimes, but it will also help deter minor crimes.

“Everything works hand in hand, so if we are out in the public, we are being seen,” Rice says.

“We are able to deter speeders, people running through school zones. We’re just trying to make people aware, and bring things back under control.”

Comments / 3

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Missing Children Found Safe, Tulsa Police Say

--- Tulsa Police need your help to find two missing and endangered kids. They left home Monday morning with their father's keys and gun. Police started their investigation when they were called to the Bandon Trails Apartment complex near 91st and Lewis just after 7 a.m. Monday. Officer Danny Bean...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Caught With Stolen Truck At Tulsa Gas Station Arrested

A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of driving a truck stolen from an area veterans center, with a police-issued pistol inside. Police say it all started around 3 a.m. when officers spotted a man who they say was acting suspiciously around a pickup truck at a gas station near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. Police ran the tag on the truck and found that it was stolen. Officers then tried to confront the man.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff Rice#Crime#Law Enforcement#Okmulgee#Residents#Truck Works
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Missing 13-Year-Old, 9-Year-Old Brother May Be At Risk

A missing 13-year-old boy and his 9-year-old step-brother may be endangered, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to a home at the Brandon Trail Apartments around 4:20 a.m. on Monday where they say Elijah Doakes and his younger brother Jeremiah Hall were reported missing. According to police, the boys left the apartment with Elijah's father's car keys and pistol. TPD says the officers determined the children had gone to the QuikTrip at 51st and Lewis where they were seen getting into a white Dodge SUV with four unknown adults around 6:40 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Road rage incident injures two people in Atoka Co.

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle crash involving a road rage incident in Stringtown Sunday morning. Police said Jacob Hartman, 34, of Muskogee, drove a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 69, about 4.9 miles north of Stringtown, when he got into a road rage incident with another motorist around 11:30 a.m.
STRINGTOWN, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: 3 Juveniles Caught On Roof Of Tulsa Elementary School

Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Missing Child Recovered in Skiatook

On Saturday, July 23, Skiatook Police responded to a desperate call from parents about a missing 2-year-old child. Parents were concerned he had been kidnapped but police quickly found him in a nearby yard and quietly returned him to his own home. The police said the child was unharmed and no charges will be filed against the parents because they made the right decision to call in the police to search for the child quickly.
SKIATOOK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

69-year-old man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on the southbound US-75 ramp at 66th St N, about 1 mile north of Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Loretta Willis, age 68 of Tulsa, was driving a Hyundai Genesis with one passenger, 69-year-old Glenn Willis of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation tag office temporarily closes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Collinsville Tag Office will temporarily close beginning Tuesday for required maintenance. The Cherokee Nation said it will post an update to Facebook when the business reopens.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TCSO search for thief who pepper sprayed a Dollar General employee, stole detergent

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in identifying a woman in security video from a Dollar General near Pine and Yale. The video shows a woman try to leave the store with a shopping cart full of laundry detergent but it seems the employee is standing in front of the door. TCSO communications director Casey Roebuck says the incident happened Thursday.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of DUI Crashes Into Muskogee Women's Home

A Muskogee woman is looking for a place to live after police say a man accused of driving under the influence crashed into her home, causing major damage. There’s now a gaping hole inside the house. Sara Debord said her mother was standing in the kitchen when the driver...
MUSKOGEE, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy