Okmulgee County deputies increasing patrol to combat crime trends

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Residents in Okmulgee County may see deputies patrolling the area more often after Sheriff Eddy Rice says they’ve seen an increase in property crimes.

“We are bringing out guys and trying to make as many contacts as we can," Rice says. "So we can find the elements that need to be taken out of the rotation, so we can stop the trend that’s going on."

Rice says his 15 deputies will be working overtime to try and prevent crime and catch criminals. Deputies will be patrolling in marked vehicles for traffic stops and unmarked cars for surveillance.

“The intent is to find the element, and we will — we always do," Rice says. So, we catch them doing simple things, which leads to something else. we will find evidence or stolen property in these vehicles.”

Danny Ausbrooks co-owns Truck Works with his father in Okmulgee. Ausbrooks says he is glad the office is increasing patrol.

“Without them it’d be tough for us without the kind of patrol that they have.”

Rice says not only will this extra patrolling hopefully help catch suspects involved in major crimes, but it will also help deter minor crimes.

“Everything works hand in hand, so if we are out in the public, we are being seen,” Rice says.

“We are able to deter speeders, people running through school zones. We’re just trying to make people aware, and bring things back under control.”