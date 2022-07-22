ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil.

Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.

The Rio de Janeiro resident was excited as he finally got to test the aerial vehicle last Friday across the Javaés River in the state of Tocantins.

He got a quick beginner's lesson on how to operate the drone and guided it several feet over the river when he spotted the large reptiles.

'The alligator went up very high. I had no reaction at the time,' Souza said. 'He was very fast. Only those who saw it have an idea.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1oId_0gpVw46s00
Drone footage recorded by Brazilian fishing enthusiast Luciano Souza captured a large alligator jumping out from under the Javaés River in the state of Tocantins before it grabbed the 47-year-old's drone that he was using to document a friend's fishing outing last Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuD1f_0gpVw46s00
Luciano Souza told Brazilian news outlet G1 that he had purchased the drone for almost $1,300 two years ago and had planned to use it last year for the first time on a friends fishing trip before he contracted the coronavirus. The Rio de Janeiro resident decided to use it last week and lost it when an alligator jumped out of the Javaés River in the state of Tocantins and snatched the drone as it was in mid-flight

Souza was a bit more curious about the alligators and decided to fly the drone back to record them a bit more.

The amazing video footage shows the alligator sticking its head slightly over the water and set its eyes on the drone.

A couple of seconds eclipsed before the gator jumped out of the river snatched the drone while it was in mid-flight.

'When he went up, he smashed the drone and made a noise. You can see that it stopped filming in his mouth, when it hit it was very fast,' Souza said. 'I couldn't believe it happened. He went up almost two meters (two feet and a half). I didn't react, but it's ok.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5PRG_0gpVw46s00
Luciano recalled being curious about the alligators he had spotted and decided to fly his drone back to the spot where they were swimming before one of the gators jumped out about 'six and half feet' in the air and grabbed the drone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAw1k_0gpVw46s00
The alligators stares down Luciano Souza's drone before it jumped out of the river and snatched it away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrXja_0gpVw46s00
The drone's camera capture the manned aircrafts last moments before it was devoured by an alligator in the Javaés River in Tocantins, Brazil

Souza and his fishing buddies were able to chase down the alligator, but were unable to get the mangled drone back because it was still in its mouth.

He's considering purchasing a new drone for his future fishing outings.

'I'm going to try to buy another one, run after another (alligator),' he said.

Comments / 13

Zachariah Propps
4d ago

Maybe A Caimen? Neighbor had one they don't grow that big but they lunge at stuff if it flies over them..

Reply(1)
9
Related
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Rio De Janeiro#Fisherman#Reptiles#Brazilian#Tocantins
Whiskey Riff

Gruesome Photo Shows Florida Man Gored Through His Leg While Running With The Bulls In Spain

We’ve all talked about (or at least a lot of us) how badass it would be to go running with the bulls in Spain on a few drunk night occasions…. You know, the nights where it’s just you and a couple buddies up until the ass crack of dawn, while your other friend is passed out in the corner with a lampshade on his head and another is passed out with his head hanging halfway over the toilet.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

A Pair of Orcas Is Brutally Killing Great White Sharks in South Africa

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A pair of orcas are brutally killing great white sharks and ripping out their livers off the coast of South Africa, prompting great whites to abandon this part of their normal range en masse, reports a new study.
ANIMALS
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

