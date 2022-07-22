What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil.

Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.

The Rio de Janeiro resident was excited as he finally got to test the aerial vehicle last Friday across the Javaés River in the state of Tocantins.

He got a quick beginner's lesson on how to operate the drone and guided it several feet over the river when he spotted the large reptiles.

'The alligator went up very high. I had no reaction at the time,' Souza said. 'He was very fast. Only those who saw it have an idea.'

Souza was a bit more curious about the alligators and decided to fly the drone back to record them a bit more.

The amazing video footage shows the alligator sticking its head slightly over the water and set its eyes on the drone.

A couple of seconds eclipsed before the gator jumped out of the river snatched the drone while it was in mid-flight.

'When he went up, he smashed the drone and made a noise. You can see that it stopped filming in his mouth, when it hit it was very fast,' Souza said. 'I couldn't believe it happened. He went up almost two meters (two feet and a half). I didn't react, but it's ok.'

Souza and his fishing buddies were able to chase down the alligator, but were unable to get the mangled drone back because it was still in its mouth.

He's considering purchasing a new drone for his future fishing outings.

'I'm going to try to buy another one, run after another (alligator),' he said.