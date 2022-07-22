ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies found in Phantom Canyon

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2Mpy_0gpVvYIO00

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – A homicide investigation is underway northeast of Cañon City after two people were found dead Saturday in Phantom Canyon.

Fremont County deputies were dispatched to an area off Fremont County Road 67 past mile marker 8 at around 9 p.m. on a report of deceased people in the area. Once at the scene, deputies called for investigators to respond to the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined the location of where the deceased persons were found was on Bureau of Land Management area and that agency was notified.

The deceased persons were identified as a man and a woman who had traveled to Colorado from out of state. Their deaths appeared suspicious, investigators said.

No other information about the victims or their cause of death has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 5

Related
KXRM

Pueblo suspect rams multiple police cars, arrested on 11 warrants

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man and two women have been taken into custody after multiple car thefts and an incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies’ vehicles being rammed by a stolen truck. On Tuesday, undercover officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were searching for a stolen car believed to be in the possession of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WANTED: 3 suspects sought following mail theft in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with identifying three suspects tied to the theft of mail. CSPD shared photos of the suspects that can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The crime was carried out at an apartment complex on June 17; police shared details on the case with the public on July 26. Investigators believe all three people caught on surveillance footage broke into a cluster of mailboxes, causing extensive damage. Mail was also stolen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Canon City, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
Fremont County, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

MISSING: Florida teen last seen in Colorado with ‘unknown’ people

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a missing teen. On Tuesday, Pueblo Police shared a photo of 16-year-old Michael Lincoln that can be viewed at the top of this article. Police say Lincoln was last seen in the 3200 block of North Elizabeth near the Circle K. Investigators also included photos of two females and a male who police have yet to identify.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

ON THE LOOKOUT UPDATE: Female robbery suspect arrested; two suspects on the run after attack

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police have arrested a suspected bank robber, they announced Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say 23-year-old Kaylie Dora was behind not only the heist at the US Bank off Bonforte in Pueblo but another bank robbery at the US Bank of North Elizabeth in March. Dora was previously listed as an FBI The post ON THE LOOKOUT UPDATE: Female robbery suspect arrested; two suspects on the run after attack appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Wanted fugitive arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police were able to take a wanted fugitive into custody on Sunday. Police located 34-year-old Samuel Jaramillo in the 2600 block of Alma Avenue at about 12:16 p.m. The neighborhood is just southwest of Lake Minnequa on the southwest side of the city. Jaramillo was taken into custody on several charges including felony vehicular eluding and reckless driving. Officers also found a stolen handgun and “defaced” handgun in the vehicle Jaramillo was in. When police refer to a handgun as “defaced,” it typically means the serial number was scratched off.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Violent Crime#Bureau Of Land Management
KKTV

RV destroyed in fire just northeast of Colorado Springs; 2 hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flames ripped through an RV Monday morning, destroying the vehicle and injuring two people. A photo from a viewer showed thick black smoke drifting from the RV when the fire first ignited just before 8:45 a.m. “We got dispatched to a vehicle fire initially,” said...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Two bodies found in Phantom Canyon northeast of Cañon City

CAÑON CITY — A homicide investigation is underway in Fremont County after two bodies were found in the Phantom Canyon area northeast of Cañon City on Saturday. The Cañon City Daily Record reports the bodies of a man and woman were found on Bureau of Land Management property. Authorities told the paper that both victims are from out of state.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found dead in dorm room at UCCS Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found dead in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to the university. UCCS said officials are working to notify the next of kin. There is no threat to the community at this time, UCCS police said. The post Man found dead in dorm room at UCCS Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Dangerous flooding along I-25 north of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo is warning drivers of a potential for a “very dangerous flooding situation” on I-25 just north of Pueblo. NWS tweeted about the road conditions just before 5:30 p.m. and said that weather developments continue to build overhead in that area.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Flooded roadways and standing water have been reported across southern Colorado on Tuesday, causing major backups and dangerous conditions for drivers in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Near Fargo’s Pizza on Platte Avenue, a car became trapped in flood waters, with emergency crews responding to assist...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013 plans to appeal his case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than one year after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2013, a Pueblo man plans to appeal his case. On March 8, 2021, Donthe Lucas was convicted of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling. According to police, Schelling went missing in 2013 when she was supposed The post Pueblo man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013 plans to appeal his case appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six. Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers want your help stopping the fentanyl crisis

EL PASO COUNTY — Fentanyl overdoses and exposures have plagued El Paso County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, one in four street drugs are laced with fentanyl. Officers with the Colorado State Patrol seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl on a highway on June 20 of this year. CSP said it was enough powder to killed more than 25 million people.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Air quality health alert for Teller & El Paso counties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for ozone until 8 p.m. for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties. Cities and points of interest include, but are not limited to Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspected drunk driver crashes into crane at Colorado Springs construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a suspected drunk driver careened into a “huge” construction crane in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The driver was traveling on Beverly Street when he swerved off road into a construction site just west of Austin Bluffs. Police tell 11 News the car was significantly damaged and both people in the vehicle hurt after it hit the construction equipment. There was minimal damage to the crane itself.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy