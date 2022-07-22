Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies found in Phantom Canyon

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – A homicide investigation is underway northeast of Cañon City after two people were found dead Saturday in Phantom Canyon.

Fremont County deputies were dispatched to an area off Fremont County Road 67 past mile marker 8 at around 9 p.m. on a report of deceased people in the area. Once at the scene, deputies called for investigators to respond to the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined the location of where the deceased persons were found was on Bureau of Land Management area and that agency was notified.

The deceased persons were identified as a man and a woman who had traveled to Colorado from out of state. Their deaths appeared suspicious, investigators said.

No other information about the victims or their cause of death has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.