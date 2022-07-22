ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shabazz Muhammad News

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers are working out free agent guard/forward Shabazz Muhammad as they seek some veteran help, as...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shabazz Muhammad
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets

The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and even the Golden State Warriors have all been linked to Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Suns matching the Deandre Ayton offer sheet likely takes them out of the conversation. The Lakers aren’t expected to land Durant, and neither are the Dubs. Although […] The post Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley drops $20 million TNT revelation amid LIV Golf rumors

The LIV Golf Tour has turned the golf world upside down with its lucrative offers for the PGA’s main stars. With several notable golf stars now under contract, the focus may have turned to notable names outside the tour as well. The biggest name that has drawn attention in recent weeks has been Charles Barkley. The former NBA star and current TNT personality is an electric on-camera star and it is understandable why the LIV tour would want him on the microphone. Barkley recently went on the Dan Patrick Show and shed some light on his outlook on the potential career move.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Lottery#Hoops#Veteran
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry Shares Steamy Photos With Steph

NBA superstar Stephen Curry certainly appears to be enjoying all the time he's getting to spend with his wife, Ayesha, this offseason. The Golden State Warriors are now more than a month removed from beating the Boston Celtics in six games to win the NBA Finals. Steph and Co. have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on claims he ‘ruined’ NBA

Stephen Curry’s ascent to greatness sparked a massive revolution in the NBA. Before the Golden State Warriors rose to the throne, teams had a more well-balanced approach to the game. Once Curry started to ball out, though, teams started to emulate the star and his team’s playstyle. Now, everyone and their mother is practicing their […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on claims he ‘ruined’ NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown posts one-word tweet amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

Kevin Durant trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics were reignited Monday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the C's offered Jaylen Brown and other assets to the Brooklyn Nets for the 33-year-old superstar. Charania also reported the Nets turned down the offer and made a counter proposal. A few...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Heat, Lakers, Clippers emerge as suitors for Blake Griffin?

Blake Griffin joined the Brooklyn Nets last season with the hopes of winning a championship. Unfortunately, due to all of the dysfunction that followed around Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, that goal failed to materialize. Griffin also ended up playing a far smaller role than he anticipated when he joined...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy