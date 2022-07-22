ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting of officer

By Hailie Higgins, George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Law enforcement officers have made an arrest in the ambush shooting that killed Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and left Officer Sino Seng injured.

On Friday, members of various police agencies were combing through Bauman Street and nearby areas in a search for evidence.

29-year Rochester police veteran killed, another officer hurt in shooting ambush

To update the public on the incident, RPD held a conference at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Public Safety Building, where Police Chief David Smith announced the arrest of a 21-year-old suspect, Kelvin Vickers of Massachusetts.

On Thursday evening, Mazurkiewicz and Seng were working on an ongoing murder investigation in the area of Bauman Street, inside an investigation vehicle.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., officials say that Vickers approached the vehicle from behind.

“While cowardly secreting himself behind shrubs, he fired approximately 17 rounds into the officer’s vehicle from about 10-15 feet away,” RPD Captain and Commanding Officer of the Major Crimes Unit Frank Umbrino said.

Additionally, Umbrino said that a 15-year-old girl in a nearby house was shot by a stray bullet as she dove for cover.

Rochester, Monroe Co., New York leaders react to officer killed

Despite his wound, Sang exited the car and was able to return fire to the Vickers, who was not shot, Umbrino said.

Support units immediately responded, and both officers were rushed to the hospital. Investigative units converged on the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Upon arrival, they noticed a forced entry into a nearby vacant house, where they located Vickers hiding in a second floor crawl space. He was taken into custody without incident, and a loaded 9mm handgun was discovered, with preliminary investigations revealing that the gun was used to shoot both officers as well as the bystander.

“Since the shooting occurred, every investigative unit in the Rochester Police Department […] worked to execute six search warrants at various locations throughout the city,” Umbrino said. He announced that they recovered nine firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and almost 100 pounds of marijuana as a result of those warrants.

Additional details on those searches and the primary incident will continue to be released as the investigation allows, Umbrino said.

Vickers was arrested and charged with second degree murder, second degree attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned tomorrow morning in Rochester City Court.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.

