Man attacks Rep. Lee Zeldin on campaign trail

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County are investigating after dognappers stole seven French Bulldogs from a home early Sunday morning. According to authorities, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into a home on Concord Road in Shirley at around 3:15 a.m. and two six-month-old French Bulldogs and five one-month-old French Bulldog puppies.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO