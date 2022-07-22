ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man attacks Rep. Lee Zeldin on campaign trail

fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Lee Zeldin is speaking out after...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Long Island dognappers steal seven French Bulldogs during burglary

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County are investigating after dognappers stole seven French Bulldogs from a home early Sunday morning. According to authorities, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into a home on Concord Road in Shirley at around 3:15 a.m. and two six-month-old French Bulldogs and five one-month-old French Bulldog puppies.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man accused of breaking into NY car wash 10 times

NEW YORK - An upstate man is accused of breaking into the same car wash ten times in a series of burglaries. The New York State Police arrested Joseph W. Shook, 35, of Stockport on Thursday in connection with the burglary of the Cantele Car Wash on Fairview Ave. in Greenport.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

NJ will give you up to $4,000 to buy an electric vehicle

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey has extended an incentive program to encourage people to buy electric vehicles. The program is called Charge-Up New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy says it is the country’s largest electric vehicle purchase incentive program, with a maximum $4,000 payout. The administration claims that 13,000 EVs...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy