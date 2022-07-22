ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

As COVID-19 cases rise, JCPS moves to mandatory masking

By Jess Clark
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261Ttw_0gpVty7a00

High rates of COVID-19 spread and related hospitalizations are prompting Jefferson County Public Schools to go back to mandatory masks starting Monday, July 25.

The super-contagious BA.5 variant has pushed Jefferson County into the red on the CDC’s community levels map. Under JCPS’ health protocols, that means masks will be required for everyone entering a district building or school bus for at least one week or as long as the county remains at the highest level.

“Universal masking is required until Jefferson County is no longer in the red (high) level. We will update you on the masking status at the end of each week,” a district email to families on Friday reads.

School is out, but some employees are in the classroom or office, and some students are on campus for summer programs.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Majority of Kentucky counties hit COVID-19 'red zone'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Numbers do not lie, and they show that after more than two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic will end remains a mystery. A majority of Kentucky counties, including Fayette and Jefferson, are in the “red zone,” which means the community level of new COVID-19 infections is high.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Health
Jefferson County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
County
Jefferson County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Jefferson County, KY
Education
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana judge mired in controversy agrees to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Suspended Southern Indiana judge resigns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Crawford County judge already under suspension has agreed to resign her position. In addition to resigning, Sabrina Bell is voluntarily surrendering her law license for 150 days and has agreed not to seek or accept a future judicial office in Indiana. The Indiana Commission on...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Teenage murder suspects tried as adults scolded for alleged harassment

JCPS said the policy is about keeping kids in the classroom. Lawmakers listened to four hours of testimony Monday, and will hear at least three more hours Tuesday. Metro Council president says illegal street racing happening with officer shortage. Updated: 7 hours ago. Monday, WAVE contacted Louisville Metro Council President...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

57-year-old independent Louisville school changes its name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — St. Francis School is changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. The school, established in 1965, announced Monday it would operate as Francis Parker School, effective immediately. It has campuses in Downtown Louisville and Goshen, Kentucky. In a news release on the name change,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Masking#General Health#Jcps
WFPL

JCPS shortens COVID isolation period, approves new health rules for fall

The Jefferson County Board of Education has approved new COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year, including a shortened COVID isolation period. The board voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of the new health guidelines, which cut the COVID isolation period in half from 10 days to five. On day six, people can come back to school as long as they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask for another five days. That policy is in line with guidance from the CDC and Kentucky Department of Public Health.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WFPL

New Albany buying land that could hold future police department

The city of New Albany is moving ahead with plans to purchase property that could become its police department’s new home. The New Albany Redevelopment Commission voted on Tuesday to buy multiple lots along West Spring Street from Chalfant Industries for $400,000. The land is adjacent to other government facilities, including the City-County Building and the jail.
NEW ALBANY, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday July 25, 2022

The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wdrb.com

7 events being held in Louisville offering free school supplies to students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students around Louisville can get ready for school. The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is donating $200,000 for school supplies like backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers to be given out at seven back-to-school events in the coming weeks. Neighborhood Place and other community partners are holding the events.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDTN

Kentucky family searching for answers in unusual case

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police are asking for your help in connection to a unusual death investigation. In 2020, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead at Suffoleta Park in Georgetown and now police and her family are asking for information in her case. Powell was found in...
WLKY.com

Why is Louisville Gardens still sitting empty?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Louisville Gardens is still waiting for a savior in the form of a request for proposals,according to Louisville Business First. Louisville Gardens has served the city of Louisville in many capacities since it was built in 1905. The 6,000-seat arena at 525 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard started out as the Jefferson County Armory with a drill hall and ammunition repository for the local branch of the state militia. Then for decades it served as an entertainment venue hosting sporting events, concerts, community gatherings, and even a speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy