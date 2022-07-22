ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount police immediately arrest suspects they believe set fire at Harris Teeter

WRAL News
 4 days ago
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Rocky Mount police on Friday afternoon had...

WRAL News

Person stabbed off Six Forks Road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Lynn Road. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a home along Killington Drive before 10:30 p.m. Police said one person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital. The person...
RALEIGH, NC
Magic 95.9

An Entire Police Department Resigns; Man Charged After Wife Shoots Him; & A Black Women In Georgia Dies In Police Custody

THE BUZZ!   WHOLE NORTH CAROLINA POLICE DEPARTMENT QUITS DUE TO ‘PROGRESSIVELY RESPONSIBLE’ TOWN MANAGER In Kenly North Carolina they lost their entire police force in one day. In protest of the hiring of the towns new manager, Justine Jones, a black woman. The Kenly police chief revealed his intentions on a Facebook post, saying “I […]
KENLY, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount police investigating 2 overnight shootings

Rocky Mount, N.C. — Rocky Mount Police are investigating two shootings that left people injured overnight. The first happened early Sunday morning on High Street. Police said 29-year-old Kenquasis McKenzie was taken to UNC Nash healthcare and treated for a gunshot wounds to his legs. About 10 minutes after...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
WITN

Home fire claims the life of one person in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A fire that happened Saturday afternoon has left one person dead. The Rocky Mount Fire Department said the fire happened at 424 Cliff Lane when a single wide mobile home caught fire due to what investigators believe was an overloaded electrical outlet. Firefighters responded and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Arrests made after two killed in three separate Kinston shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has arrested two people in connection to three shootings that happened there early Monday where two people were shot and killed. Officials said Ervin Lee Waters Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody in Greenville with […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

One dies in Rocky Mount home fire

Rocky Mount, N.C. — One person died in a mobile home fire in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Rocky Mount firefighters responded to the home on Cliff Lane just after 4:30 p.m. and saw flames billowing from the roof. Flames were also coming through two windows located in the middle of the structure.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man shown in this home security camera photo. The suspect reportedly broke into a North Third Street home around 4:30am Thursday, July 21st. The homeowner was awake at the time. Police said it appeared the suspect...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Police Cite 4 Store Clerks

SELMA – Selma Police cited four store clerks July 20 after conducting an undercover alcohol campaign. Selma Police went to 21 different stores and sent a minor into each business to see if they could purchase alcohol. They were denied purchase at 17 businesses. However, four sold to the minor.
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
