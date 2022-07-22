TFCU rebrands as Raiz Federal Credit Union

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Teachers Federal Credit Union is now Raiz Federal Credit Union. Pronounced as “rise” and Spanish for “root”, the name illustrates a future potential for members and employees, says the company.

On Friday July 22, 2022, a press conference was held to reveal its new name and organizational rebrand. The name change was inspired by its members, El Paso heritage, and the teachers who made the credit union what it is today, says the company.

President and CEO of Raiz Federal Credit Union, Max Villaronga, stated:

Today, we are looking to the future! As we introduce our new name and brand, we remember the seven teachers that founded our organization. Their selfless attitude created something that, little did they know, would impact generations to come. Max Villaronga, President & CEO, Raiz Federal Credit Union

Simultaneously with the rebrand, Raiz also made contributions to the following local organizations:

$3,500 “Raiz Up” Professional Development Grant – Awarded to one teacher per Region 19 school district to attend a professional development conference or training of their choice.

– Awarded to one teacher per Region 19 school district to attend a professional development conference or training of their choice. $5,000 “Raizing Leaders” Scholarship – Awarded each year to one UTEP student from the Banking Academy and one UTEP student from the College of Education.

– Awarded each year to one UTEP student from the Banking Academy and one UTEP student from the College of Education. $25,000 “Together We Raiz” Community Grant – Awarded to two local non-profit organizations to help fund their needs such as new equipment, programs, staff development, materials, etc.

During their 2022 annual meeting in January, the credit union made the announcement to their members that they will soon be changing their name.

