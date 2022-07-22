ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

Latta town attorney resigns, cites ‘current political climate’

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Janet Paschal, the town attorney for Latta, has resigned amid ongoing controversy revolving around the November mayoral election.

“The current political climate in Latta has taken a great personal toll on me,” Paschal wrote in a letter dated July 15 to the town’s acting mayor, Nancy Brigman.

Paschal wrote that she moved to the area in 1993 and had been the town’s attorney since 2015. While she was on a $500 monthly retainer, she wrote she often didn’t bill the town for her time.

“I feel I worked well with the prior administration,” the letter reads. “We did not always agree, but I was always treated with dignity and respect. Likewise, I treated them with dignity and respect.”

The town has been locked in a contentious battle about the mayoral election due to a residency dispute ongoing for months.

Mayor-elect Henry “Robbie Coward” was blocked from being sworn in. That was lifted in mid January. The residency challenge came from Teresa Mason, who also ran and lost to him.

In a hearing Dec. 11, the Latta Municipal Election Commission found that Coward doesn’t live in the Town of Latta, as required by South Carolina law, and did not live in the town for at least 30 days before the election, according to documents.

Documents show that Coward hasn’t given up his other residency, which is in Dillon. After the hearing, the commission overturned the results of the election due to Coward being ineligible for the position.

Coward appealed the election commission’s decision to overturn the results of the election. In the appeal, he claimed because he was allowed to legally vote in the election for mayor, he is allowed to be a candidate in that same race.

Paschal wrote that she worked on the election protest issues on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, while her daughter was in the hospital following emergency surgery.

However, the election controversy has continued.

On July 14, she said the town council decided not to follow state supreme court case law stating “the election cannot be a ‘de novo election’ after the protest is concluded,” and that leads her “to believe the Town of Latta will be in ongoing litigation for the foreseeable future.”

“It is regrettable that someone who has been found to never have even resided in the Town can cause such an upheaval in the Town,” she wrote.

She said she cannot continue to be the town’s attorney while still fulfilling her professional responsibilities and commitments to her family.

News13 has worked to get information on the resignation since Monday. Brigham has not responded to multiple calls. Council Member Melinda Robinson has refused to comment.

LATTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
